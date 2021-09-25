CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

Friday Night Sports Hero: Sedina Hayes

By Lindsey Bonner
knopnews2.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero is Sedina Hayes who is a Senior on the Volleyball team at North Platte High School. Sedina is a Setter for the Bulldogs, but could really play anywhere on the court. Sedina first began playing Volleyball when she was young, although, she says her first love was basketball. One day though, her mom came home to tell Sedina that she had signed her up for Volleyball. At first, Sedina says she was skeptical about trying the new sport, but after the first practice she says the rest was history.

www.knopnews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

Friday Night Football: Gothenburg vs. Mitchell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Gothenburg fell to Ogallala in the previous week. This week, they look to strike gold and catch their first win of the season against Mitchell. Swede Jake Burge catches the ball on the one-yard line. On the next play, Gothenburg steps into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. Gothenburg used that momentum throughout the remainder of the game.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Pressbox will be named for Farmer on Friday night

It’s Homecoming week at Henry County High School. As always, the centerpiece of the celebration will be the Patriot football team playing host to South Gibson with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Patriot Stadium. The homecoming queen will be crowned prior to the game. Fans are urged to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. so they won’t miss any of the pregame ceremonies.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
bceagles.com

Volleyball in Action at Duke on Friday Night

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- Boston College volleyball is on the road at Duke on Friday, Sept. 24. The match is set for 7 p.m. from Cameron Indoor Stadium on ACCNX. BC is 11-4 overall after an 8-0 start to the season; one win shy of the program's best start to a season of 9-0 from head coach Jason Kennedy's first season in 2018. With the Eagles' 3-1 win over Fordham (9/11), Kennedy became the fastest BC coach to 50 career wins. Boston College picked up a 3-1, ACC-opening win over Syracuse on Wednesday night behind career-high 21 kills from graduate outside hitter and captain Clare Naughton. She leads the BC attack with 3.71 kills per set on a .256 hitting percentage. She has recorded 14 or more kills in nine matches this season. Graduate middle blocker Amaka Chukwujekwu is hitting a team-high .369 with 2.05 kills and 1.02 blocks per set. In the Boston College offense, sophomore setters Sophia Lambros and Grace Penn average 5.24 and 5.02 assists per set, respectively.
SPORTS
KGLO News

Friday September 24th Local Sports

93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman vs. North Butler — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00. AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Decorah — pre-game 7:00, kickoff 7:30. AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30; Clear Lake vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; Iowa High School Scoreboard...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
North Platte, NE
Sports
City
North Platte, NE
Local
Nebraska Basketball
North Platte, NE
Basketball
State
Nebraska State
chatsports.com

Orange Ready For Friday Night Lights

It'll be Friday night lights, a national audience as one of just four nationally televised games on Friday night, and the toughest test yet when Liberty comes to town on Friday night. The Flames are the stiffest competition yet, according to national pollsters, as they're just one place from cracking...
SPORTS
kauainownews.com

School Sports to Resume Friday

Sports are back in play across Hawai´i, but only for those participants who have been vaccinated. The State Department of Education (DOE) set the date of Friday, Sept. 24 as the restart for school-sanctioned athletic activities. The timeline was developed just days before classes were set to resume, as questions lingered about safety protocols in extracurricular activities like sports that inherently create close and repeated contact between participants.
EDUCATION
Post Register

Friday Night Lights with Fred Davis

For most teams, we have reached the halfway mark or just shy of the halfway mark of the 2021 regular season for high school football. Now it is time to start separating the pretenders from the contenders as the teams begin the race to the playoffs, which start in about five weeks.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Bakersfield Now

Hometown Sports: Hometown Heroes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — This week's Hometown Hero is Andrew Hansen. Hansen is currently stationed at Camp Pendleton. Hansen played for Centennial High School, Bakersfield College, and CSU Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Sports#Volleyball#Basketball#North Platte High School
wgnsradio.com

Riverdale at Smyrna Coverage Friday Night

Most non-region games do not carry the same significance as the league tilts. That’s not necessarily the case when undefeated Riverdale travels to undefeated Smyrna Friday night. Having split the last two meetings with each winning at home, this 2021 head-knocker has the makings of another classic showdown. Riverdale coach...
SMYRNA, TN
Aurora News Register

Friday night roundup week 5

Week five of the high school football season was easily the best for Hamilton County teams in 2021 to date. Three of the four teams picked up wins, including a first win for Giltner on Homecoming night. Aurora extended its win streak to three with a road win at York...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
kfdi.com

JJ Hayes in the Morning 321-Final Friday, The Marshall and Free Plug Friday

IF I’m being 100% honest, had trouble focusing today…just a couple days away from Chargers-Chiefs and I will be at Arrowhead. CAN NOT WAIT. Got it done though. Chatting with Ron and Kary about Final Friday, The Marshall locked up some NFL picks, tried to get people jobs with FREE PLUG FRIDAY..and more of the fun and games you love. Thanks for listening.
NFL
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz-Player of the Week

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) -- Kamden Johnson...Running back...The North Cross School. Potential Hepatitis A exposure at Famous Anthony's. Friday Night Blitz-Amherst County at Jefferson Forest. Friday Night Blitz-E.C. Glass at Liberty.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Logan Daily News

Chieftains host Bulldogs on Friday night

LOGAN – The Logan Chieftains will be celebrating the 20-year anniversaries of the back-to-back 10-0 football seasons in 2000 and 2001 this Friday during the Varsity football game against Athens. The Logan Chieftains come into the contest (0-4) after suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Chillicothe Cavaliers 23-21 in a...
LOGAN, OH
Marysville Journal-Tribune

Photo highlights of Friday night football

Monarch senior Erryl Will (center) covers up a fumble toward the end of Friday evening’s game with Hilliard Darby. The Monarchs won their Homecoming contest, 21-14, in overtime. (Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson) Members of Marysville’s student body cheer their team on to victory Friday. Fans wore the color yellow...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Tulsa World

Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Owasso at Union at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Enid at Jenks in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Owasso at Union, Enid at Jenks, Booker T. at Choctaw, Bixby at Bartlesville, Ponca City at Sand Springs, McAlester at Bishop Kelley, Coweta at Edison, Hale at Collinsville, Rogers at East Central, Memorial at Sapulpa, and Okmulgee at Metro Christian.
FOOTBALL
sandiegouniontribune.com

McKay, Montana St. defense lead blitz against San Diego

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Matthew McKay threw for two touchdowns and Montana State used a pair of second quarter pick-6’s and the Bobcats routed San Diego 52-10 on Saturday. McKay threw a 7-yard score to Derryk Snell and a 65-yarder to Elijah Elliott in a little more than a 5-1/2-minute span in the first quarter. Isaiah Ifanse — who ran for 109 yards on 10 carries — added a 9-yard touchdown run to end the first.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wgno.com

Friday Night Flashback: Henry Rando

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Our Friday Night Flashback is brought to you by our friends at Hooters. Hooters, is your football season headquarters, all season long. Tonight, we take you back to Henry Rando restoring the roar at Holy Cross School – and in 1992, he took over a struggling East Jefferson football program.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
republictimes.net

Bulldogs fall in overtime

In a hard-fought Mississippi Valley Conference football clash, Waterloo lost a heartbreaker at home in overtime Friday night to Civic Memorial, 27-24. The Bulldogs struck first via a 15-yard touchdown run by Jack McFarlane to make it 6-0 in the final minute of the opening quarter. The second quarter belonged...
WATERLOO, IL
kniakrls.com

Central Friday sports action

Four events are on the schedule today for Central, highlighted by important tennis tournaments. The women’s tennis team is in Whitewater, WI for the ITA Division III Midwest Regional. All day action starts at 8:00 a.m. The men’s tennis team is in Decorah for the American Rivers Conference Individual Championships,...
WHITEWATER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy