Friday Night Sports Hero: Sedina Hayes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero is Sedina Hayes who is a Senior on the Volleyball team at North Platte High School. Sedina is a Setter for the Bulldogs, but could really play anywhere on the court. Sedina first began playing Volleyball when she was young, although, she says her first love was basketball. One day though, her mom came home to tell Sedina that she had signed her up for Volleyball. At first, Sedina says she was skeptical about trying the new sport, but after the first practice she says the rest was history.www.knopnews2.com
Comments / 0