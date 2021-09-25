Friday Night Sports Hero: Sedina Hayes

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- Boston College volleyball is on the road at Duke on Friday, Sept. 24. The match is set for 7 p.m. from Cameron Indoor Stadium on ACCNX. BC is 11-4 overall after an 8-0 start to the season; one win shy of the program's best start to a season of 9-0 from head coach Jason Kennedy's first season in 2018. With the Eagles' 3-1 win over Fordham (9/11), Kennedy became the fastest BC coach to 50 career wins. Boston College picked up a 3-1, ACC-opening win over Syracuse on Wednesday night behind career-high 21 kills from graduate outside hitter and captain Clare Naughton. She leads the BC attack with 3.71 kills per set on a .256 hitting percentage. She has recorded 14 or more kills in nine matches this season. Graduate middle blocker Amaka Chukwujekwu is hitting a team-high .369 with 2.05 kills and 1.02 blocks per set. In the Boston College offense, sophomore setters Sophia Lambros and Grace Penn average 5.24 and 5.02 assists per set, respectively.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO