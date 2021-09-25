CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Fun, Fashionable Trends for Fall

Daily Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) While comfort reigns supreme in fashion and accessories, the transition to the cooler months offers opportunities for fun, statement-making outfits for the new season. The good news is that there’s no need to overhaul an entire closet. Instead, there are plenty of on-trend colors, styles and patterns that can be incorporated into an existing wardrobe for a comfortable and casual look.

www.thedailytimes.com

Related
Footwear News

Koio’s First Women’s Collection Includes All the Chunky Shoes You Need for Fall

Koio is venturing into a whole new market this week with its first official footwear collection for women. The luxury footwear brand is launching a series of women’s-only silhouettes for fall ’21, including chic boots, loafers and moccasins. Handcrafted in Italy, the designs utilize everything from rubber-crepe soles to lifted jagged bases to tap into this season’s buzzy trend of lug-sole footwear and ’90s-chic utilitarian styles. The shoes also include perks like water-resistant seals and cushioned insoles for wear during any type of weather as temperatures start to drop. Previously, all Koio styles have debuted in men’s or unisex sizes. Titled “Transformation,” the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

Loungewear Lovers, R29’s New Fall Collection Is For You

At Refinery29, we take all aspects of lounge life very seriously — especially where the "wear" is concerned. After launching our very own loungewear collection in March of 2020, we're finally ready to roll out our next edition of editor-designed (and lazy-girl-approved) cozy clothes. In keeping with the spirit of our previous collections, this year’s sleep sets and separates are also made from eco-conscious fabrics that are melt-on-your-body soft and available in sizes XS to 3XL. Our summertime cotton-jersey sets are already available to shop at Nordstrom, but keep your eye peeled for this newest batch of loungewear styles that are perfect for transitioning into fall. Scroll on to check out this month’s drop — along with our favorite sofa-to-street styling tips — that will help you continue to live your best stay-at-home life.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Is All Smiles in the Silkiest Shirt & Shorts Set With Sleek Silver Nikes

Eva Longoria relaxes while also drawing major attention to her eye-catching sneakers. The “Desperate Housewives” actress posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday that showed her laughing and enjoying the sunny weather outside. Outfit-wise, Longoria wore a simple white look that incorporated a silky button-down and edgy shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) To address the shoes, Longoria popped on a pair of silver Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, which featured a sleek silver upper and a thick, almost platform-like white sole. Longoria’s essential aesthetic consists of her wearing trendy and comfy styles that feel...
APPAREL
atlanticcityweekly.com

Quarantine may have changed the fall fashion game, but these fresh autumn trends will have you ready for brighter days ahead

It’s easy to fall into the trap of autumn “fashion autopilot.” Every year, as summer winds down, September signals the time when we pull out the timeless, tried and true wardrobe staples from the back of our closets. Suede, thigh high boots. Chunky plaid scarves. Oversized burnt orange sweaters. We trade in the light, airy fabrics of summer for darker tones and moody hues. And while some of these fall classics remain some of my favorites, when we head to our favorite boutiques and websites to shop for a few of the must-have pieces of the season, things may look a bit different this year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thecranberryeagle.com

Ready for fall fun

The Mars Brew Fest will bring more than 30 breweries, wineries, distilleries and vendors to downtown Mars this upcoming weekend. Running from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the festival proceeds will go to the Mars New Year nonprofit to benefit this year's Mars Exploration Celebration and gather funds for the next Mars New Year event in 2023.
MARS, PA
303magazine.com

A Blast From the Past – 3 Fashion Trends Making a Comeback in Fall 2021

The trends taking shape this fall are all about bringing back pieces of the past and celebrating vintage fashion in the process. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber are bringing back colored leather, funky sweaters, pantsuits and more. Even Vogue’s 2021 guide to fall fashion trends defines timeless pieces prone to never go out of style as all the rage. While vintage fashion continues to make a comeback, our fall wardrobes are adjusting to incorporate the garments and accessories that those who came before us wore and loved.
DENVER, CO
WWD

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

The gloves were off — and so was every other bit of clothing — in this lingerie-inspired collection that had more flashes of corset, garter belt and stocking than a 1950s pinup calendar. Last season, Jonny Johansson focused on well-being, swaddling the body in fuzzy knits, dressing-gown coats and draped...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

You Don’t Need to Risk Bodily Harm to Rock One of These 15 Stylish Rugby Shirts

Despite their name, you don’t need to actually play rugby to wear the best men’s rugby shirts. Sure, the shirts have their origins in the thrilling and violent game, but starting in the 1950s, they started to find a place outside of the game for recreational wear. You know, the same way the best high-top sneakers, basketball shorts and even joggers have. Initially made from durable, heavyweight cotton to ensure they could handle the rough and tumble conditions of the game, the shirts have become a more than viable option for those who want a nice layer to wear in the...
APPAREL
columbusmonthly.com

Fall Style: Fashion meets comfort with daring prints and luxurious layers

Bold prints and bright colors are on tap for fall. Fashion has drastically changed in the last year as the world has adjusted to a new way of living and working. As we inch closer to a post-pandemic lifestyle, we are seeing new trends emerge—such as stretch jeans with elastic waists for men. Meanwhile, old trends add comfort as they continue to come back. There’s a midmod influence with floral prints and layered details. Certainly, we are hitting the pause button on quarantine casual in exchange for simple sophistication.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Is the Picture of Parisian Fashion in a Suited Dress, Fishnet Tights & Knee-High Boots

Olivia Culpo is giving her take on French style amidst Paris Fashion Week. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the model showed off her sartorial picks in a Fendi look; the ensemble included a blazer-style little black dress cinched with a branded logo belt. To complement her attire, Culpo layered in wide-form fishnet tights courtesy of Wolford — similar pairs retail for $115 at Ssense. When it came down to footwear, the former Miss Universe tapped Fendi once more in a trending set of boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) From leather twists on the trend...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Best Dressed at the 2021 Met Gala

It was nothing but fireworks at the 2021 Met Gala!. Celebs brought their A-game to the famous red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which, of course, didn't surprise us on fashion's biggest night!. From Billie Eilish to Megan Fox, stars fully embraced this year's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Trendalytics: Sheer, Chinos and Animal Prints Top Online Searches

Consumers starved for fashion during the Covid-19 pandemic are making up for lost time. Themes of extravagance and preppy fashion, as well as work attire, have continued to find their way into today’s top trends. Product intelligence company Trendalytics’ newly published report on consumer online searches further confirms the shift. Transparency isn’t just a hot topic for supply chains—it’s also an emerging women’s style that kicked off with Mugler’s sheer catsuits worn by pop stars like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé, who wore one on the December cover of British Vogue. The revealing look has traversed categories, with “naked shoes,” or footwear with...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Gets Edgy in Bold Hoodie Dress & Platform Combat Boots at Paris Fashion Week

Camila Cabello brought some edge to Paris Fashion Week. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer was spotted leaving L’Oreal’s runway show this morning, wearing a blue textured hoodie dress. The cobalt blue set featured an all-over pointed texture, as well as a midi-length skirt and hooded top. To beat the chill of the French fall season, Cabello layered the cozy garment with a padded black jacket with a fur-lined hood. The singer’s look was complete with shiny silver hoop earrings, as well as several silver rings. Though Cabello’s outfit was already an edgier style than we’ve seen her previously wear, her footwear continued...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: Brunello Cucinelli and Oliver Peoples Team Up for a Soulful Eyewear Line

It’s more than 6,000 miles from Los Angeles to Umbria, Italy, but the cultural distance can often seem further still. And yet, the new collaboration between LA eyewear stalwart Oliver Peoples and Solomeo-based Brunello Cucinelli feels, in retrospect, obvious: Both brands come from sun-drenched parts of the world and are famous for laid-back, effortlessly elegant takes on classic styles, brought to life through exacting craftsmanship. There are five new models in the line, composed of both sunglasses and optical options, made from premium materials such as natural horn, acetate, vintage glass—even Brunello flannel. Acetate frames include the chunky Filu’, the retro, rounded Nino and a special version of OP’s classic Oliver Sun; wire frames include the aviator-style Disoriano and the two-in-one Artemio, which combines eyeglasses with clip-on shades. As with each brand individually, the delight is in the details. We were particularly charmed by the subtly chamfered edges along the front of the Nino (pictured above), which add texture and visual heft to frames that wear far lighter than they look. Superfigo—or “rad,” for the Sunset Boulevard types.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Megan Fox Proves the Power of Monochrome in a Yellow Shacket, Buttery Pants & See-Through Heels

Megan Fox hit the red carpet at Revolve Gallery’s launch during New York Fashion Week in a sleek and streamlined look. The event featured select pieces from 13 brands, including Ronny Kobo, For Love and Lemons and LoveShackFancy, within themed rooms to display their new collections. The “Till Death” star herself arrived at the event in a light yellow jacket and high-waisted trousers by Paris Georgia. Fox’s slightly oversized jacket, layered over a white Naked Wardrobe bralette, featured silver button closures and accents for a utilitarian vibe. The actress accessorized with a matching leather Coperni shoulder bag, as well as a sparkling...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Masters the Monochrome Trend in the Silkiest Butter Dress & Suede Pumps

Dakota Johnson gave her go at one of 2021’s biggest trends out in New York last night. Arriving at the SVA Theatre amidst the New York Film Festival, the upcoming star of “The Lost Daughter” opted for a monochrome fashion moment. The look kicked off with a silk high-neck dress from Rodarte, complete with winged sleeves and a high-leg slit. The ensemble also included a black leather clutch bag adorned with a stitched emblems. On her feet, the actress elevated the look further with color coordinating pumps. The pointed-toe heels included a rounded vamp and a stiletto boost. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

