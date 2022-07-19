ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best iPads for kids in 2022

By Alex Wawro
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

The best iPads for kids are versatile enough to keep up with a child's imagination and affordable enough that repairing or replacing one won't wreck your budget. Finding the right one for your needs can be tricky because every kid is different, and there's more iPads to choose from than ever.

Once upon a time, if you wanted an Apple tablet you bought the iPad, in whatever color and storage allotment looked good to you. But these days there's a smorgasbord of iPad models available, from the pint-sized iPad mini to the svelte iPad Air.

We've outlined the differences between the different types of iPad in our dedicated Which iPad should you buy? iPad vs. iPad mini vs. iPad Air vs. iPad Pro guide, but what if you're looking to buy specifically for a child?

Well, the 2021 iPad and iPad mini are two of the latest additions to this list, and we really love the former as a kid's first iPad because it's the cheapest iPad you can buy, yet still delivers the full iPad experience.

With that in mind, here's our roundup of the best iPads you can buy for kids right now, based on our hands-on testing and reviews of all models.

What are the best iPads for kids?

The iPad is synonymous with tablets for a reason: when you buy the basic iPad, you're guaranteed to get a versatile device that's equally good for creating or consuming content. The iPad 2021 is Apple's best entry-level iPad yet, delivering great performance, a vibrant display, and an improved ultrawide front-facing camera with support for Apple's Center Stage, which is a nice perk for kids who are still spending a lot of time on video calls for remote learning. The entry-level iPad 2021 is also the cheapest iPad you can buy, which is why we recommend it as the best overall iPad for kids.

If you can afford to spend a bit more, the iPad mini 6 is another great iPad for kids because the screen looks great, its A14 Bionic chip delivers more than enough power for the latest apps and games, and it has more than enough battery to last through a long plane ride or a full day at school. Plus, it's the smallest iPad you can buy, making it easier for small hands to hold.

The best iPads for kids you can buy today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8Ll9_0c7cU1pP00

(Image credit: Future)

1. Apple iPad 2021

An excellent all-around iPad for kids

CPU: A13 Bionic | Camera Resolution: 8MP (rear), 12MP (front) | Display: 10.2 inches, 2160 x 1620 pixels | Storage: 64GB, 256GB | Ports: Lightning, Headphone | Dimensions: 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.07 pounds | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with optional LTE

Bright screen Improved front-facing camera Good battery life Dated design with big bezels Nowhere to store Apple Pencil

The 9th Gen iPad 2021 offers minor but meaningful improvements over its predecessors, and despite being the cheapest iPad it's just as well-built and versatile as its pricier siblings. The iPad 2021 offers a great screen, good sound and battery life, and even faster performance than before. If the kid you're buying this for participates in a lot of video calls, you'll be impressed by how much clearer they look on this iPad vs the previous models, as Apple's upgraded the 1.2MP front-facing camera to a 12MP sensor. And that lens is smarter than ever thanks to Center Stage, Apple's new trick to keep you in the frame when you move around on video calls.

The iPad 2021's A13 Bionic chip delivers excellent performance, which is great since iPadOS 15 is getting smarter and features like LiveText (which lets you copy and paste text out of images) are improved with a faster processor. Aside from that, the new iPad is very similar to the previous model, meaning it doesn't support the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil or Apple's Magic Keyboard, and it still charges via Lightning cable. However, it's also the only iPad to still sport a wired headphone jack, which gives a child the option of plugging in a pair of headphones for private listening — and that sounds ideal for long plane trips or car rides.

Read our full iPad 2021 review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuWNZ_0c7cU1pP00

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey)

2. iPad mini 6 2021

The smallest, most portable iPad

CPU: A15 Bionic | Camera Resolution: 12MP (front and rear) | Display: 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488 pixels) Liquid Retina | Storage: 64GB, 256GB | Ports: USB-C | Dimensions: 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 0.7 pound | Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 6, optional 5G (Sub-6)

Super-portable, light design Speedy A15 Bionic processor Sharp and bright display No Magic Keyboard or headphone jack Pricey

The iPad mini 2021 offers the full iPad experience in a lightweight, portable design that's small enough to fit comfortably in even the tiniest hands. Unlike the base iPad, the iPad mini 2021 sports the thin bezels and flat-edged design of the iPad Air, and it also offers support for the second gen Apple Pencil. Plus, its A15 Bionic processor is remarkably fast and its battery life is shockingly good for a tablet this small.

But, yes, we like the iPad mini 6 most for its size. Even young kids should have no trouble holding and carrying it around, but the screen is still big enough and bright enough to let you comfortably watch videos or read books. However, if you're buying an iPad so a kid can get some schoolwork done, you might want to consider a different model — none of Apple's detachable iPad keyboards are compatible with the iPad mini 6, so if you want a more comfortable typing experience than tapping on the on-screen keyboard you'll have to dive into the world of third-party Bluetooth keyboards. Plus, Best Buy just knocked $100 off all iPad mini 6 tablets .

Read our full Apple iPad mini 6 (2021) review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SM4fJ_0c7cU1pP00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Apple iPad Air (2022)

The better iPad for kids, if you can afford it

CPU: M1 | Camera Resolution: 12MP wide (f/1.8) (front and rear) | Display: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640 pixels) Liquid Retina | Storage: 64GB, 256GB | Ports: 1 USB-C | Dimensions: 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 6, 5G

Thin and elegant design Sharp, colorful display Speedy M1-powered performance Long battery life Solid 12MP cameras Peripherals are expensive

Apple's Pad Air 2022 is basically an upgraded version of the base iPad that's more ideal for consuming and creating content, and its $599 starting price might be worth it if you want to give a child a premium tablet that you can trust them to take care of for years to come.

Thanks to the addition of Apple's M1 chip, the iPad Air 2022 is almost on par with the iPad Pro. That isn't to say the Air is now a Pro replacement, but the gap in power is considerably smaller. This, along with its relatively affordable starting price, could make this new iPad Air more compelling than the iPad Pro for budget-minded shoppers who still want the best iPad their money can buy.

Overall, the latest iPad Air is an almost perfect tablet. While there's still some room for improvement, it's hard to put this sleek, powerful slate down. This is arguably the best tablet for most families, if you want something a bit better than the base iPad.

See our full iPad Air (2022) review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKqsk_0c7cU1pP00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch)

The best iPad for older kids when money is no object

CPU: M1 | Camera Resolution: 12MP (rear, wide) 10MP (rear, ultra wide), 12MP True Depth (front) | Display: 11 inches (2388 x 1668 pixels) | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Ports: USB-C, Smart Connector | Dimensions: 9.7 x 7 x 0.2 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Wi-Fi: 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 with optional 5G

Fantastic screen Epic battery life M1 processor is blazing-fast 12.9-inch iPad Pro's display is better iPadOS feels limited with M1 power

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 may have the bigger, brighter screen, but with a starting price of $1,099 its far too expensive to recommend buying for any but the oldest and most responsible kids. The 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 is still expensive ($799), but its a reasonable iPad to give an older kid who can be trusted to use it for creative work without abusing (or losing) it.

It's worth the money, too, with a gorgeous screen and epic battery life (13 hours) as well as all the power of Apple's remarkable M1 chip, which is powerful enough to handle even the most demanding video and image editing apps.

The 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 is a great gift for kids who want to practice their digital art and video editing skills, but it also excels as an entertainment device. Its bright and colorful display is sharp, its four speakers provide much larger sound than you might expect from such a thin device, and if you're willing to pay extra the amazing (and optional) Magic Keyboard offers the simplest, smoothest iPad typing experience ever, making this a great device for typing up notes and papers.

Read our full iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) review .

How to choose the best iPad for your kid

Still unsure which iPad is right for the kid(s) in question? Here are some important things to consider.

Screen size: Apple sells iPads in a variety of screen sizes ranging from 8 to 11 inches. If you expect your kid to be watching a lot of videos or playing games mostly at home, you'll want one of the larger models like the base iPad 2021 or the iPad Air. But if the kid in question will be toting the iPad around a fair bit, or has smaller hands, consider the iPad mini 6 — it has a screen that's just as good as its bigger siblings, but it's a bit smaller and easier to hold.

Budget: You can spend anywhere between $330 - $800+ on an iPad for kids, or more if you splurge on extras like an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard.  If you can afford the higher end of that spectrum, the $599 iPad Air or the $799 iPad Pro 11-inch are excellent tablets that will serve an older child well for years. If you have a smaller budget or don't want to trust a younger kid with such an expensive tablet, the base iPad ($329, or $299 with educator's discount) is a better choice because it offers all the capabilities of an iPad without the higher price tag of its siblings.

Age: How old is the kid you're buying this iPad for? Obviously if it's for you and your family, buy whatever you like, but if you're getting a tablet for a specific child, we recommend you don't shell out for the high-end options unless the lucky kid you're giving it to can be trusted not to break or lose a $500+ tablet. The entry-level iPad 2021 is plenty good enough for kids ages 5-12, though if you want something smaller the iPad mini 2021 is also quite good — though it does cost $499. If this is for an older kid who can be trusted with an expensive device, the $599 iPad Air and $799 iPad Pro 11-inch should serve them well for years.

How we test iPads

First, we run as many benchmarks as that iPad will allow, to see how fast they are in ways that can be compared directly against competitors. We then use colorimeters and light meters to measure how colorful and bright these tablets’ screens can get. After that, we put them through our in-house battery test, which times how long it takes — while surfing the web with brightness at 150 nits — to drain a tablet of a charge.

After that, we do the same things you do — browse the web, watch YouTube, play games, compose emails — and then a lot more. We try and write some (or all) of our tablet reviews on the tablets we're testing, on an attachable keyboard if possible.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Our Favorite Tablet Deal Is Back: Get Apple’s Newest iPad for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Right now, you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $299. In fact, we’re so excited about this price drop that we’ll say it again: you can buy the newest 2021 Apple iPad for just $309 today at Amazon for $299. Occasionally, we’ve seen Amazon and Walmart drop down prices on this popular tablet to below $300, and that’s exactly what’s happened for Prime Day 2022. Although this isn’t an official Prime Day deal, you can still take advantage of the discount...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple's latest iPad mini with LTE is $99 off at Amazon

If you've been holding out for a good deal on the latest iPad mini with cellular connectivity, you're in luck. Amazon has dropped the prices of all color options for the 64GB iPad mini with LTE, bringing them all down to $550. That's nearly $100 off their usual rate, not to mention the cheapest we've seen these models. It's hard to get your hands on the iPad mini right now if you're going through Amazon — most WiFi-only models are sold out, and very few WiFi + Cellular models are in stock. But if this configuration fits your needs, you can save a good sum of money if you pick it up right now.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Take hundreds off the cost of this refurbished iPad mini

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. When it comes to versatility, there's no tablet quite like the iPad mini. These slim but powerful machines can be a kids' arcade, a family media center, a workstation on the go, and a lot more, especially if you need something between a smartphone and a larger tablet. And there's never been a better time to get one; when you buy refurbished, you can knock hundreds of dollars off the price of fully functional tech. Case in point: this Apple iPad mini 4 is unlocked and complete with a protective case for $289.99.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad Air#Ipad Mini#Ipad Pro#Ipad Air
itechpost.com

Samsung Unpacked 2022 is Happening on August 10

In a series of cryptic puzzle photos posted on Samsung Twitter account, the tech company seems to have confirmed its upcoming Unpacked event dated August 10, 2022, as per The Verge. A grid of letters, numbers, and symbols can be seen on the first picture. On the other hand, the...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 news: Here’s everything we know so far

We’re less than three months away from the announcement of Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup. We expect the iPhone 14 to be introduced in September of 2022, and rumors suggest we could see a redesign, the biggest camera update in years, and more. Head below as we round up all of the iPhone 14 rumors so far.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Everything we know about the next Samsung wearable

Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches you can buy right now, and we're big fans of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic — but having been released in August 2021, they're nearly a year old at this point. Although Samsung's hard at work on a new set of watches in the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series, we've already heard plenty about the new generation. Interested in what Samsung's got cooking for its next wearables? Read on to find out.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
iPad
Apple Insider

How to replace your computer with an iPad

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple says theiPad can replace a traditional desktop or laptop for productivity, but that can be a big leap. These apps and tips will help make your iPad into a productivity machine.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Back-to-school iPad deals: All models of Apple’s tablet discounted

Apple deals are typically full of great discounts on iPads and that’s certainly the case with these back-to-school iPad deals. If you’re looking to save big while scoring yourself a great new tablet for the new semester, we’ve got everything you need to know below. Read on while we take you through these great iPad deals.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

How to check iPad and Apple Pencil compatibility

Want to see if your iPad works with Apple Pencil? Read on for a list of which iPads work with the first- and second-generation writing and drawing tool to check Apple Pencil compatibility. Not all iPads are compatible with the first- or second-generation Apple Pencil, but most of the iPads...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Cheaper than Prime Day: Apple iPad Mini is $100 off at Amazon

It would be easy to assume that the best iPad deals were solely for Prime Day but somehow, the Apple iPad Mini is currently cheaper at Amazon than it was during the huge sales event last week. Normally priced at $499, it’s down to just $400 right now at Amazon. Back on Prime Day last week, it was $90, bringing it down to $409 so if you missed out on it then, you’re going to save even bigger today. It’s an unusual twist but if you’re looking to buy a new iPad Mini, here’s why you need to snap it up immediately.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Today’s best deals: Apple iPad Mini, Eufy security cameras, and more

It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a discount at Best Buy that brings Apple's iPad Mini down to $400. While this deal is only around $25-$30 lower than the 8.3-inch tablet's average price on Amazon over the last couple of months, it's still $100 off Apple's MSRP, and it matches the lowest price we've tracked.
MLB
CNET

Google Pixel 6A Review: The Best Android Phone Under $500

Samsung and Apple proved you don't have to pay close to $1,000 for a great phone earlier this year, and now Google is doing the same with its $449 Pixel 6A. The company's more affordable new Pixel launches on July 28 and has the same Tensor processor as the Pixel 6, but for $150 less. Internationally, the Pixel 6A costs £399 and AU$749.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

iPad Mini charging issues resolved with iPadOS 15.6 update

Owners of the iPad Mini have been having some charging issues with the device, sometimes the device would not detect that a charger or other USB-C accessory was plugged in. This has now been released in the latest iPadOS 15.6 software update that Apple has released. The software was released this week along with IOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, and macOS Monterey 12.5.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy