After defeating previous number-one team Canton, Madison took over the top spot in the 11A rankings of the South Dakota Media High School Football Polls, released Monday. Avon moved up from third to first in the 9B poll after beating previous number-one Gayville-Volin. Other top teams remain the same as in the previous week. Among Central South Dakota teams, Pierre remained second in 11AA, Winner stayed as the unanimous number-one team in 11B, Platte-Geddes stayed second in 9AA, Herreid/Selby Area again took the third spot in 9A and Potter County moved up to number four in 9B.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO