2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched: Serious Competition for the Tesla Model Y?

While we are at the cusp of EVs going mainstream the concept of “wanting” an EV instead of “needing” one needs to be look at. Electric cars are not just for early adopters as they have reached a stage where being an alluring alternative to your standard family SUV is very much a reality. Electric SUVs or crossovers are the next big thing and everyone is keen to jump onto this bandwagon. What was started by Tesla is now being adopted by others in the way that an EV need not look similar to a conventional motor car.