MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES ARREST DRIVER AFTER HE SPED OFF FROM A TRAFFIC STOP

At about 11:30 pm Montgomery County Precinct, 4 deputies stopped a black Chevrolet pickup that was traveling east on Ford Road with no headlights. The driver identified as Raudrick Darnell Slater, 39, of 24276 Forest Trail in Porter, pulled over. As the deputy was about to exit the vehicle Slater sped off leading deputies on a pursuit that continued east on Ford Road then south on Forest Trail. Slater then turned into his driveway. As deputies approached the vehicle ordering Slater to exit he failed to comply. He then got out but once again failed to comply with orders and started to move in an aggressive manner at which time he was tased. MCHD and Porter Fire were dispatched to the scene to remove the barbs from the taser and evaluate his medical condition. He was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle a $5,000 bond and driving while intoxicated, a $1000 bond. He also had open warrants for a second offense of possession of cocaine and DWI in Michigan which refused to extradite. He also had open warrants for DWI and marijuana in Polk County. Law enforcement was quite familiar with Slater as he has been charged over the years with over twenty-five traffic offenses. He had also been arrested in Harris County several times on charges of assault family violence, interfering with a 911 call, possession of marijuana. He was also charged in 2009 with reckless driving after he was seen driving his motorcycle on the sidewalk as pedestrians were present.