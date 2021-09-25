CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES ARREST DRIVER AFTER HE SPED OFF FROM A TRAFFIC STOP

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 11:30 pm Montgomery County Precinct, 4 deputies stopped a black Chevrolet pickup that was traveling east on Ford Road with no headlights. The driver identified as Raudrick Darnell Slater, 39, of 24276 Forest Trail in Porter, pulled over. As the deputy was about to exit the vehicle Slater sped off leading deputies on a pursuit that continued east on Ford Road then south on Forest Trail. Slater then turned into his driveway. As deputies approached the vehicle ordering Slater to exit he failed to comply. He then got out but once again failed to comply with orders and started to move in an aggressive manner at which time he was tased. MCHD and Porter Fire were dispatched to the scene to remove the barbs from the taser and evaluate his medical condition. He was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle a $5,000 bond and driving while intoxicated, a $1000 bond. He also had open warrants for a second offense of possession of cocaine and DWI in Michigan which refused to extradite. He also had open warrants for DWI and marijuana in Polk County. Law enforcement was quite familiar with Slater as he has been charged over the years with over twenty-five traffic offenses. He had also been arrested in Harris County several times on charges of assault family violence, interfering with a 911 call, possession of marijuana. He was also charged in 2009 with reckless driving after he was seen driving his motorcycle on the sidewalk as pedestrians were present.

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Republic

Local man arrested on drug-related charges after traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff deputies arrested a local man on drug-related charges after a traffic stop at 10080 N. U.S. 31 on Sunday. At 6:41 a.m., Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Prather initiated a traffic stop and was speaking with the driver, identified as Chadrick Hoeltke, 46, Columbus, when he observed a syringe.
Report Annapolis

400 Pounds of Pot Seized During Traffic Stop in Indiana; Glen Burnie Man, Baltimore Man Arrested

The seizure of 400 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle in Henry County Indiana resulted in the arrest of two men, one from Glen Burnie and the other from Baltimore. On September 29th, 2021 at 1:16 pm, a Henry County Sheriff's Deputy conducted a traffic stop of a 2021 White Dodge Sprinter Van for following too close at the 131 mile marker along eastbound I-70.
INDIANA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Chase in Butts County ends with arrest of driver on drug and traffic charges

An attempted traffic stop Wednesday morning in Butts County turned into a chase that ended with a P.I.T. maneuver and the arrest of the driver for drug possession and traffic charges. According to a Facebook post by Butts County Sheriff Gary Long, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, deputies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
wymt.com

UPDATE: Man arrested after hitting BGPD officer during traffic stop

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has announced on Facebook that Buford has been arrested and thanks everyone for their help in locating him. Bowling Green Police say they have issued a search warrant for the arrest of 69-year-old Barry Buford--who police say struck an officer while fleeing from a traffic stop.
WDEF

Deputies say traffic stop interrupts meth pipeline from Atlanta

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop last week interrupted a meth shipment from Atlanta to northwest Georgia. Officers had the vehicle under surveillance for several hours before they stopped it. They say they found almost seven pounds of meth in the vehicle, along...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Domestic Violence#Marijuana#Mchd#Dwi
WDTN

Traffic stop turns into narcotics bust for Mercer County deputies

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for possessing narcotics after pulling him over for turn signal violations in the area of Green Road and US-127. Michael P. Marincel, 47, was pulled over on Green Road after he failed to use his turn signal several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WINKNEWS.com

Nassau County sheriff’s deputy shot during traffic stop

A sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition early Friday following a shooting during a traffic stop in north Florida, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday in Callahan, which is northwest of Jacksonville on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials are searching for...
Nevada Appeal

Deputies arrest man after 2-county pursuit

A California man who evaded a police pursuit over a two-county area and then took a wrong turn in the desert was apprehended Sept. 14 by Churchill County Sheriff’s deputies north of Fallon. According to Sheriff Richard Hickox, the Nevada Highway Patrol began pursuing a Honda Accord in Pershing County...
FALLON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy