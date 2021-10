Bangor Police say a trespassing call to Family Dollar ended with a foot pursuit against a wanted man, who allegedly pulled a gun on the officers. Sergeant Wade Betters says officers responded to the store, located at 89 State Street, at approximately 8:10 PM Thursday. One of the people involved in the incident was evasive with the officers and gave them a false name. When the officers discovered that his true identity is Eufemio Santana of Hampden, he took off running. Police also learned that there was a failure to appear in court warrant out for Santana's arrest, in connection with a driving offense.

BANGOR, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO