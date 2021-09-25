CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

WALMART PARKING LOT ROBBERS MAY BE TIED TO OVERNIGHT TEXACO ROBBERY

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspects who are believed to have committed an Aggravated Robbery at Walmart on September 23, 2021, in Spring, Texas, are also believed to be responsible for an additional Aggravated Robbery at a Texaco gas station located at 603 Rayford Road in Spring, Texas. The additional robbery occurred on September 24, 2021, at about 4:50 AM. During the investigation, it was learned two black males entered the store and one of them displayed a handgun to the store clerk.

