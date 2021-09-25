Montgomery County Top Ten Most Wanted Felon Captured

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — On Thursday, September 23, 2021 at approximately 11:00 A.M. Deputies with Constable Gene DeForest’s Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Office along with the Humble Police Department conducted a warrant service at the Days Inn located at 9824 J M Hester Road, Humble Texas 77338. The Subject arrested was identified as BLAINE DANIEL WILLIAM KARALIS, date of birth 05/05/1992, of New Caney, Texas. KARALIS was known to have a 3rd degree felony Bond Forfeiture warrant out for his arrest out of Montgomery County for Injury to an Elderly Individual along with a Failure to Appear for Criminal Trespass warrant out of Comal County.