Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler made it perfectly clear what his expectation is for the upcoming season. The five-time All-Star wants to win it all. “Championship,” Butler said when asked about his expectations for the year. “Championship, that’s it. … You ask anybody that question, that’s gonna be the goal. … I believe it because I know the caliber of player that I am, he is, he is and everybody else around here, and I know the why in which we do it and that’s to win.”

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO