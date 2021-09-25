Sloppy play leads to Cardinals' first loss

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County Cardinals, sporting a 3-0 record, and fresh off a new 10th ranking in Class 4A by the polls, returned to action Friday night at home as they welcomed in the Raiders of Warren East. Although the Cardinals seemed to be a very solid football team in their first 3 outings, multiple injuries, including to starting QB Wesley Cares, forced the Cardinals and head coach Tyler Guffey to take a new approach to their offense.