Ryder Cup scores, updates: Live results, standings, scoring, schedule, coverage for Day 2 today in 2021

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth went out third in Saturday morning foursomes as the United States went for Europe's heart in the third session of the event. After building a 6-2 lead on Day 1, both teams knew that a big U.S. performance in the morning would mean the 43rd Ryder Cup was effectively over. Spieth delivered what may be remembered as the knockout blow, and the U.S. got the 3-1 session win it needed. A 2-2 split in the afternoon four-ball sessions put the Americans up 11-5, a score upon which they will likely never look back.

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO