An economic model of “decisive transition” away from fossil fuels and toward a clean energy economy shows that rapid decarbonization not only wouldn’t break the bank -- it would save the world a whopping $26 trillion in energy costs over the coming decades, in addition to allowing the global community to meet the climate targets set by the Paris agreement and saving untold numbers of lives from deaths related to air pollution resulting from combusting fossil fuels. This model contrasts greatly with the common thinking that decarbonizing the global economy will be hugely expensive thanks to the number of infrastructure inversions and hefty subsidies that will be necessary to facilitate such a massive shift. In fact, Nobel economist William Nordhaus -- no slouch when it comes to crunching the numbers -- posited that the world should tackle the clean energy transition slowly so as to “stretch out the costs and minimize the pain of transition.”

5 DAYS AGO