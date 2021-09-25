CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be a good neighbor; wear a mask

For work, I wear PPE (personal protective equipment) -- goggles to protect my eyes, earmuffs to protect hearing and respirators for the lungs. Using respirators or masks can only go so far when it comes to viruses. By definition, N95 masks filter only 95% of 0.3 micron or larger airborne particles. The COVID virus is even smaller -- about 0.1 micron, however this mask is very effective in blocking respiratory droplets that carry the virus and is why they are used by our brave medical personnel.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

