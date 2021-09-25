CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cedric Mullins secures first 30-30 season in Orioles history with go-ahead home run vs. Rangers

By Baltimore Sun
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedric Mullins has made his mark in Camden Yards’ center field throughout this Orioles season. Fittingly, that’s where he drove his historic home run Friday night. The three-run blast off Texas Rangers starter Spencer Howard was Mullins’ 30th of the year, making him the first player in Orioles history with a 30-30 season. He reached 30 steals with two in one game last week in Boston but had gone nearly two weeks since his 29th home run before his drive narrowly went beyond center fielder Leody Taveras’ leaping effort to give the Orioles a 4-2 lead in the second inning Friday.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Cedric Mullins Becomes 1st Player in Orioles History to Join 30-30 Club

Cedric Mullins added another chapter to his breakout 2021 on Friday night when he hit his 30th homer of the season in the second inning against the Texas Rangers. The 26-year-old is the first player in Orioles history to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases in a single season.
MLB
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Cedric Mullins resting on Saturday evening

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Mullins will sit against the Rangers after Ryan McKenna was shifted to center and Anthony Santander was picked as Saturday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 464 batted balls this season, Mullins has...
MLB
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins batting in leadoff spot for Orioles on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Mullins will patrol center field after Ryan McKenna was rested in Philadelphia. numberFire's models project Mullins to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,500.
MLB
chatsports.com

Orioles star Cedric Mullins carries rare MVP candidacy for a 100-loss team: ‘What Cedric’s done is special’

PHILADELPHIA — On Monday morning, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde texted Cedric Mullins and told his All-Star center fielder to come to Citizens Bank Park late. Mullins was getting a day out of the lineup, and Hyde didn’t want him taking batting practice, either. He delivered a message he once did to high-impact players when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs’ coaching staff.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Howard
numberfire.com

Orioles leave Cedric Mullins off Monday lineup

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Cedric Mullins as a starter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Mullins will sit out Monday's game while Ryan McKenna starts in centerfield and bats fifth. Our models project Mullins for 55 more plate appearances this season, with 2 homers,...
MLB
Camden Chat

Has Cedric Mullins answered the fluke season question for good?

Cedric Mullins is the owner of a piece of Orioles history. And given how terrific he’s been this season, it’s more than appropriate. Mullins on Friday clubbed his 30th home run, and became the first Oriole to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases. Brady Anderson didn’t do it. Roberto Alomar didn’t do it. Neither did Adam Jones or Manny Machado or Brian Roberts or all the other players who over the years have combined speed and power in Baltimore.
MLB
pressboxonline.com

Cedric Mullins Named 2021 Most Valuable Oriole

The Orioles announced Sept. 29 that outfielder Cedric Mullins has been voted the unanimous winner of the 2021 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award by members of the local media who cover the team on a regular basis. He will be recognized for his accomplishments in an on-field ceremony prior to the Sept. 29 against the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rangers History Today: Two Home Run Milestones In One Game

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers powered up and hit two home run milestones as they faced the Oakland Athletics. On September 19, 1998, the Rangers and the A's played to a 8-4 Oakland victory. But, the Rangers were on their way to a second American League West title in three years, and two players hit interesting career milestones.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles
Yardbarker

Mullins joins 30-30 club with his 30th home run

Cedric Mullins joined the 30-30 club when he hit his 30th home run of the season with two men on with in the bottom of the second in the Orioles’ game against the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Mullins, who hadn’t hit a home run since September 11th, hit a...
MLB
Camden Chat

Mullins reaches 30/30 milestone, Orioles lose after allowing five runs in the ninth

Games between two losing teams this late into the season can get a little wonky. Tonight’s contest featured multiple home-run robberies and the appearance of a guy named Joey Krehbiel. The Orioles lost their closer to injury in the ninth and eventually surrendered five runs. The Orioles lost the game...
MLB
houstonmirror.com

Three-run inning just enough as Orioles top Rangers

Kelvin Gutierrez capped a three-run seventh inning with a two-run home run and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 3-2 Saturday night. The seventh-inning rally broke up a scoreless game and gave the Orioles (50-105) a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. Jose Trevino and Nathaniel Lowe had...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Camden Chat

Orioles-Rangers series preview: One last out-of-division foe to go

Around baseball this weekend, you have the Brewers potentially closing out the NL Central race against St. Louis while the Cardinals try to wrap up a Wild Card spot, the Padres clinging to their postseason lives against San Francisco, and the Mariners and Athletics, both of whom are seeing their playoff hopes fading fast, playing each other in a huge series.
MLB
masnsports.com

Mullins goes 30/30, Elias on MASN and more

What a moment for center fielder Cedric Mullins last night as he became the Orioles’ first player to hit 30 or more homers while stealing 30 or more bases in a single season. His three-run shot in the second inning was an important homer too, a three-run shot that fans...
MLB
MLB

Mullins 1st Oriole in 30-30 club: 'It's surreal'

Cedric Mullins’ surprise, superlative breakout season now also ranks historic. Not until Friday had an Oriole player hit 30 home runs and stolen 30 bases in the same season, throughout 67 years of O’s baseball in Baltimore. In that respect, Mullins now stands alone. He earned the distinction with his...
MLB
foxbaltimore.com

Mullins Named Oriole MVP

Baltimore (WBFF) — In an otherwise dismal year, Cedric Mullins was one of the few bright spots for the Orioles this season. He was the first Oriole ever to hit 30 home runs while stealing 30 bases, and was the starting centerfielder for the American League in the All Star game.
MLB
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles preview: TV schedule, pitching probables, key stories, how to watch (Sept. 28-30)

BALTIMORE -- The Red Sox are licking their wounds coming off a brutal sweep at the Yankees over the weekend at Fenway Park. Despite being beat three straight times, Boston is still in position for a playoff berth and currently holds a one-game lead over the Blue Jays for the second American League wild-card spot. With New York in Toronto for a three-game set starting Tuesday, the Red Sox have a great chance to pick up ground on their two chief competitors by beating up on the lowly Orioles.
MLB
MLB

30-30 man Mullins an easy pick for O's MVP

Cedric Mullins’ sensational, historic breakout season now has some hardware. The Orioles announced Wednesday that Mullins is the recipient of the 2021 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award, as voted by members of the local media. It’s the first such distinction for Mullins, who on Friday achieved the first...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy