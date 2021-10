Lani goes to Paulina's to pick up the babies. She indicates she knows that Paulina and Abe are getting married. Lani needs assurance from Paulina that she won't break his heart or cause problems for her father. Paulina skirts around the biggest issue, then tells her how Doug grabbed her butt . . . in front of Julie to boot! She wonders if Abe is the jealous type and asks Lani if it would be okay to tell him about it.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO