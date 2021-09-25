Jonah Hill’s Santa Monica Home Sells for Over $7 Million: PHOTOS

By 12:30 p.m. today, its second day of business, Jyan Isaac Bread in Santa Monica had run out of everything except a few whole wheat oat loaves, Danish rye rugbrod, and a spelt pan loaf. Despite opening at 8 in the morning, the coveted sourdough loaves, baguettes, cinnamon raisin brioche, and bagels were either gone or set aside for pre-orders by mid day. Jyan Isaac Horwitz gained notoriety for being a 19-year-old who developed a passion for baking during the pandemic, working previously at Gjusta in Venice. Opened next to pizzeria Ghisallo along Santa Monica’s Ocean Park neighborhood, the now 20-year-old baker’s new brick-and-mortar is instantly one of the hottest places for morning bread in the city. (So much for thinking Angelenos didn’t like bread.)

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO