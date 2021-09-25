Jonah Hill’s Santa Monica Home Sells for Over $7 Million: PHOTOS

Etta, Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant’s rustic Italian cuisine restaurant, opened a new Culver City location earlier this month on the ground floor of the Shay Hotel in Ivy Station. The restaurant boasts 240 seats, with indoor and outdoor dining. Some of the menu items will include wood-fired pizza with summer corn and Jimmy Nardello pepper and dry-aged roasted branzino with tahini ricotta and charred eggplant. Diners can also enjoy wood-fired picnics of 40 oz bone-in hearth roasted short rib or whole grilled lobsters stuffed with bubbling shrimp, king crab, and “love”. These picnics are also served with hearth bread, lettuce cups, cucumbers, and yogurt sauce. In addition to wine and cocktails, a special “porrón and Polaroid” gives diners a Polaroid camera loaded with a roll of film and a porrón of wine so they can take instant photos of their special night.
