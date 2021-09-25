College Park UMC hosts Bible Reading Marathon

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star College Park United Methodist Church

The East Lauderdale Covenant Churches of the Meridian District will host a Bible Reading Marathon on the front lawn of the College Park United Methodist Church Wednesday, Sept. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 2.

“We invite and encourage as many as will, including families, to join us in reading God’s word over our community,” said Paul Raley, the chairman of the event planning committee. “Don’t be dissuaded for fear of mispronouncing proper names. Come to listen and to pray as the word is being read, songs being sung, and liturgical dance offered in worship.”

The Scriptural basis for the marathon is as follows: (1) Hebrews 4:12 – “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” (2) Isaiah 55:11 – “So shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; It shall not return to Me void, but it shall accomplish what I please, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.”

Four things Raley said they hoped to accomplish with the Bible Reading Marathon:

(1) Greater unity and cooperation in ministry within the covenant churches (ELCC); (2) that other churches, denominations, and organizations will join us as a demonstration of Christian unity and a bold declaration of the transformative power of God’s word; (3) that individual and collective transformation will happen to such an extent that our city and county will be impacted for our good and God’s glory; (4) that there will be a renewed love for Scripture among the people of God.

For more information or to indicate your desire to participate, contact Raley, 601-479-6723 or paulraley@comcast.net.