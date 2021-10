The Broken Bow Indians improved to 4-1 on the season with a 32-14 win on the road against O’Neill Friday night. Broken Bow jumped out quickly scoring on their first three possessions. Broken Bow took their opening drive 70 yards and held the ball for over 7 minutes as Cyrus Wells scored on a 7 yard touchdown run to put Broken Bow up 8-0. Bow would score again right before the end of the first quarter on a 1 yard touchdown run by Austin Harvey. On Bow’s third possession, the Indians converted on a 4th down and short when Austin Harvey connected with Zak Gaffney to set Broken Bow up at the O’Neill 2 yard line. Connor Wells would then punch it in on a 2 yard run to make the score 24-0. Broken Bow’s final touchdown of the night came in the second half when Austin Harvey connected with Keegan Baxter on a 4 yard touchdown pass. O’Neill quarterback Landon Classen had two touchdown runs for the Eagles. Broken Bow will open district play next week when they host Kearney Catholic Thursday night at Mark Russell Field. The Stars are still undefeated after beating Minden Friday night 39-8.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO