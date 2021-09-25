CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora University Online launches digital credentials in healthcare policy, management and quality

By Submitted by Aurora University
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 9 days ago

Aurora University Online now offers digital credentials, or badges, in healthcare as part of its Master of Business Administration program. Students can choose from options in healthcare policy, healthcare management, and healthcare quality. Completing all three badges allows students to earn a Healthcare Leadership Expert meta-badge. These competency-based, verified digital...

