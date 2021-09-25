Souderton gets back to basics, tops CR South to stay perfect in SOL Continental
FRANCONIA >> Souderton went back to basics and back to winning football Friday night. Elijah Goods and Brayden Porter both ran for over 100 yards while the Indians defense did not allow Council Rock South another point after conceding a late first-half touchdown as Big Red bounced back from a loss to Neshaminy by beating the visiting Golden Hawks 35-7 to stay perfect in SOL Continental Conference play.papreplive.com
