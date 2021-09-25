CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cedric Mullins posts first 30-30 season in Orioles history

clevelandstar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore outfielder Cedric Mullins continued his stunning emergence on Friday night by doing something no other player in baseball has done this season -- and no other player in Orioles history has ever done. With his three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning against Texas righty Spencer...

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins batting in leadoff spot for Orioles on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Mullins will patrol center field after Ryan McKenna was rested in Philadelphia. numberFire's models project Mullins to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,500.
MLB
chatsports.com

Orioles star Cedric Mullins carries rare MVP candidacy for a 100-loss team: ‘What Cedric’s done is special’

PHILADELPHIA — On Monday morning, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde texted Cedric Mullins and told his All-Star center fielder to come to Citizens Bank Park late. Mullins was getting a day out of the lineup, and Hyde didn’t want him taking batting practice, either. He delivered a message he once did to high-impact players when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs’ coaching staff.
MLB
defector.com

Cedric Mullins Is Just Super Cool

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins socked a go-ahead three-run dinger in the second inning of Friday’s home loss to the Texas Rangers, in a game with exactly zero big-picture significance and narrative intrigue. All the same, Mullins’s homer was a nice moment: With his 30th big fly of the season, Mullins became the first Orioles player in 121 seasons to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season, and just the 44th player in MLB history to go for 30 home runs, 30 stolen bases, and 30 doubles. If you want to get even more specific, Mullins became just the 12th player ever to hit 35 doubles, 30 dingers, and five triples, and swipe 30 bags, although if you continue scraping for specificity beyond that I’m afraid you will be on your own, as I personally hope to avoid becoming the Lawnmower Man.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Yardbarker

Mullins joins 30-30 club with his 30th home run

Cedric Mullins joined the 30-30 club when he hit his 30th home run of the season with two men on with in the bottom of the second in the Orioles’ game against the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Mullins, who hadn’t hit a home run since September 11th, hit a...
MLB
MLB

Mullins 1st Oriole in 30-30 club: 'It's surreal'

Cedric Mullins’ surprise, superlative breakout season now also ranks historic. Not until Friday had an Oriole player hit 30 home runs and stolen 30 bases in the same season, throughout 67 years of O’s baseball in Baltimore. In that respect, Mullins now stands alone. He earned the distinction with his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Frank Robinson
Person
Eddie Murray
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Brooks Robinson
chatsports.com

Has Cedric Mullins answered the fluke season question for good?

Cedric Mullins is the owner of a piece of Orioles history. And given how terrific he’s been this season, it’s more than appropriate. Mullins on Friday clubbed his 30th home run, and became the first Oriole to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases. Brady Anderson didn’t do it. Roberto Alomar didn’t do it. Neither did Adam Jones or Manny Machado or Brian Roberts or all the other players who over the years have combined speed and power in Baltimore.
MLB
MLB

30-30 man Mullins an easy pick for O's MVP

Cedric Mullins’ sensational, historic breakout season now has some hardware. The Orioles announced Wednesday that Mullins is the recipient of the 2021 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award, as voted by members of the local media. It’s the first such distinction for Mullins, who on Friday achieved the first...
MLB
foxbaltimore.com

Mullins Named Oriole MVP

Baltimore (WBFF) — In an otherwise dismal year, Cedric Mullins was one of the few bright spots for the Orioles this season. He was the first Oriole ever to hit 30 home runs while stealing 30 bases, and was the starting centerfielder for the American League in the All Star game.
MLB
baltimorebaseball.com

Cedric Mullins is named Most Valuable Oriole; Hyde: ‘There are going to be higher expectations next year, no doubt’

Cedric Mullins, the first Oriole ever to record 30 home run and 30 steals in a season, was named the Most Valuable Oriole on Wednesday. Mullins was a unanimous choice for the award, which is voted on by members of the media who regularly cover the Orioles. Members were allowed to make three choices, and Mullins received all the first-place votes.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Runs 25#The Los Angeles Angels#The Baltimore Sun#Hall Of Fame#Field Level Media
The Baltimore Sun

Trey Mancini is more than MLB’s ‘face of cancer.’ The Orioles star looks forward to proving it in seasons to come.

Austin Wynns’ voice lowered as he said the word, the one that summarized Trey Mancini’s 2020, that hovered over his 2021 return, that in some ways will accompany him the rest of his life. Cancer. “I don’t even want to say it,” the Orioles’ catcher murmured. But as much as that word has encircled Mancini since a malignant tumor was discovered in his colon almost 19 months ago, Wynns is among ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy