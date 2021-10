CINCINNATI — So, Juan Soto, what is it like being the hottest hitter on the planet?. “I am?” the 22-year-old asked, laughing, after reaching in all four plate appearances of a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. “I don’t know, man; it just feels great. I’m seeing the ball really well. I’ve been just grinding. The best feeling is just all the work I did in the beginning of the season, everything I’ve been doing ... now it’s coming through.”

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO