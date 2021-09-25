CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luis Robert's homer carries White Sox to 1-0 win over Indians

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuis Robert hit a leadoff homer in the fifth inning, lifting the visiting Chicago White Sox to a 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday. Dylan Cease (13-7) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out nine over 5 1/3 innings before exiting after he was hit by a comebacker from Bradley Zimmer. X-rays were negative and Cease is considered day-to-day with a right triceps contusion, the White Sox announced.

