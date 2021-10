For many years, I was told that bees only liked white and yellow flowers. That they would go to other colored flowers only when the first two were unavailable or in short supply. What a myth to believe in. Nothing could be further from the truth. I also grew up believing that bees were the only insects that provided any significant amount of pollination. Looking back on it, I have no idea where I got those foolish notions. As I grew older (and with age comes wisdom, right?), I began to realize that butterflies, moths and other insects were hanging around the flowers and vegetables just as much as bees. Maybe the wisdom part began to set in (education helped, too), but it finally dawned on me that I'd been wrong all those years and there were many more insects that just bees that pollinated our plants. Not only insects, though, but other animals and environmental factors weighed in with some plants.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO