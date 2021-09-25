Have you ever heard, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day"? Starting your day off with a nutritious breakfast will boost your energy and help you focus on your daily tasks. September is Better Breakfast Month and focuses on nutritious and delicious morning meals. Celebrate this month with any of our Plate It Up Kentucky Proud recipes designed to start your day off right. All of these recipes are available free at the Pulaski County Extension Office, or can be mailed to you.