CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pulaski County, KY

September is Better Breakfast Month

Commonwealth Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever heard, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day"? Starting your day off with a nutritious breakfast will boost your energy and help you focus on your daily tasks. September is Better Breakfast Month and focuses on nutritious and delicious morning meals. Celebrate this month with any of our Plate It Up Kentucky Proud recipes designed to start your day off right. All of these recipes are available free at the Pulaski County Extension Office, or can be mailed to you.

www.somerset-kentucky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
KCTV 5

RECIPE: Five Ingredient Queso to wow your crowd

Wow your crowd with this delicious five ingredient queso!. 1 10 oz can original Rotel tomatoes & green chilies, drained. ¾ cup whole milk (if needed) In a medium pot over low heat, combine the cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, and Rotel. Let the mixture heat until the cheeses melt...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
County
Pulaski County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Lifestyle
WWLP

8 tailgate grilling ideas for the ultimate party food

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals. Best grilling and chilling tailgate tips Tailgating season is upon us, and for sports fans across the nation, that means firing up the portable grill and kicking back with some cold beverages. For some, it marks the beginning of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Old-Fashioned Sloppy Joes Recipe

Do you remember the last time you ate a sloppy joe? We're going to guess it might have been in your elementary school's cafeteria. For some reason, these deconstructed burgers have fallen out of favor, although there are a few gourmet sloppy joe food trucks out there doing their best to elevate this dish to the status of trendy comfort food a la mac and cheese or grilled cheese sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins#Breakfast#Fruit#Calories#Vouchers#Food Drink#Better Breakfast Month#French#The Peachy Breakfast Bake#Greek
TrendHunter.com

Southern-Inspired Cuban-Style Subs

The Firehouse Subs BBQ Cuban Sub is a new offering from the brand that's focused on providing patrons with a premium option to try out when seeking a twist on some of their favorite flavors. The sub is positioned as a Southern-inspired take on a classic Cuban sandwich, and features...
RESTAURANTS
Healthline

7 Benefits of Drinking Lemon-Ginger Tea Before Bed

If chronic indigestion or a heavy dinner keeps you up later than you would like, a cup of lemon-ginger tea may be a great tonic before you head for bed (. Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a root long used in alternative and folk medicine for its ability to alleviate the delayed emptying of your stomach.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
Gin Lee

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Stuttgart Daily Leader

September – National Rice Month

National Rice Month is a time to celebrate the rice harvest. In 2020, Arkansas rice producers harvested 1,441,000 acres and the state average yield of 166.7 bu./acre (7,500 lb./acre) was the fourth-highest on record. Arkansas accounted for 47.5% of total U.S. rice production and 48.1% of the total acres planted in 2020.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy