Bargersville family business celebrates expansion in Franklin
A Bargersville family business grew from a local feed mill to a national brand that nourishes show livestock in 38 states. Umbarger Show Feeds celebrated Friday the grand opening of their new feed manufacturing facility at 186 S. County Road 600 East, Franklin. The $14 million facility features automated feed milling machinery, grain storage, a bagging line, a logistics division and corporate offices. The project retained 23 jobs and added 15 more.www.dailyjournal.net
