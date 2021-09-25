CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mycoplasma Bovis: A sneaky pathogen

Commonwealth Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMycoplasma bovis has been around long enough that feedlot folks know a lot about it--but are still frustrated because it can quietly attack the lungs of healthy-appearing cattle. They seem ok, then suddenly fall apart and it's too late to save them. Or they may become chronic, unresponsive to antibiotics, and eventually must be euthanized. For such a tiny, slow-growing organism, M. bovis creates huge death rates in feedlot cattle.

