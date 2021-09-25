Eubank man charged in police standoff pleads guilty

Charles J. Wilson

A Eubank man has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of attempted murder, felony wanton endangerment, and felony firearm/handgun charges after appearing in Pulaski Circuit Court on Thursday.

Charles John Wilson, 53, of Smith Ridge Spur Road, was charged last year with Attempted Murder, Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, 16 counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in connection to a May 18, 2020, standoff at his home.

After his office conferred with all victims in the case, local Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton agreed to offer Wilson 20 years in prison for his actions. Dalton announced that the Attempted Murder charges would result in 10 years of the 20-year sentence classified for a violent offense – meaning that Wilson will have to serve 8.5 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

The incident for which Wilson was charged began, according to Dalton, with a Pulaski County man being shot in the face by Wilson while attempting to return a lost dog.

Units from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the residence, which Wilson refused to leave — firing shots at the law enforcement units. One round struck the passenger side of a PCSO sergeant’s vehicle while he attempted to move the vehicle. This exchange continued for some time.

Following the arrival of the Kentucky State Police Special Response Team, gunfire was exchanged with Wilson while attempting to gain entry. Wilson was shot during the entry and was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and eventually UK Medical Center for treatment of his gunshot wounds. Wilson was indicted last September by the Pulaski County Grand Jury for the shootings as well as possessing a firearm and handgun despite being a prior convicted felon.

“This is an unfortunate situation which put many lives in danger," Dalton said. "We are very lucky that both the innocent victim of the shooting, as well as the many officers which were shot at survived this matter. Candidly, Mr. Wilson is also lucky to be alive as well. I appreciate the time and assistance the victim, his family, the Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police gave in this case. Twenty years is an appropriate sentence for the lives he impacted and endangered. Hopefully, this type situation won’t happen again.”

Judge Teresa Whitaker preliminarily accepted Mr. Wilson's plea to all charges and ordered a pre-sentence investigation in anticipation of formal sentencing next month in Pulaski Circuit Court.