CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Vanuatu to push international court for climate change opinion

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Vanuatu is asking the International Court of Justice to issue an opinion on the rights of present and future generations to be protected from the adverse impacts of climate change. Vanuatu, with a population of some 280,000 people spread across roughly 80 islands, is among more than a...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

Related
Juneau Empire

Opinion: Examining the costs of war on the International Day of Peace

Sept. 21 is the International Day of Peace, established by unanimous consent of the United Nations. But on this day of peace we, the United States, are still promoting and waging war around the world at an unsupportable rate. It’s a good time to take stock of what our forever wars have cost us. Adjusted for inflation, our military budget is now larger than it was during World War II. We currently pay about $7 million every hour in direct military costs. The direct result of that military bleed is insufficient funding to replace crumbling infrastructure, repair flooded cities and prepare for pandemics. Over the last 20 years we have spent $21 trillion waging wars around the world, resulting in 7,052 U.S. military, 8,189 contractors, roughly 300,000 militants, and 400,000 civilian deaths.
FESTIVAL
Phys.org

Managing fisheries in a changing climate

Australian fisheries are now better equipped to plan for climate change thanks to a new adaptation handbook launched today at the World Fisheries Congress. The Adaptation of Fisheries Management to Climate Change Handbook is designed to help fisheries managers and operators identify effective responses to climate change by working through an evidence-based process developed by CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, with the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) and the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA).
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Court#Vanuatu#Reuters#U N
bcgavel.com

The Inequality Underlying Climate Change

There is no doubt that the effects of climate change are escalating at an alarming rate. From forest fires to tropical storms, recent weather events are some of the most intense we’ve ever seen—and this is only the beginning. The 2021 IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis, gravely illustrates the severe effects of global warming and what will happen if we don’t work to solve it. The report, which is the most up-to-date physical understanding of climate change, outlines many concerning statistics. The last decade was warmer than any period for about 125,000 years, with no sign of it slowing down. In addition, the ocean is warming at a faster rate than at any time since the end of the last Ice Age and concentrations of carbon dioxide are at a level that has been unmatched for at least 2 million years. The report also estimates that the world may warm 4.4 degrees Celsius by 2100, which will lead to catastrophic events.
ENVIRONMENT
Connecticut Post

Opinion: World News Day: Climate news is paralyzing people. But this can change.

No story is more challenging to cover than climate change. No story reflects the complexity of human nature, of societal and international power structures more viscerally than climate change. It demands action like no other story yet is beset by biases that conspire against action. It cries out for hope but generates denial, anxiety and despondence.
ENVIRONMENT
ncadvertiser.com

Opinion: The truth about climate and COVID

Getting to school as a boy in Singapore in the 1970s could be soggy affair. Tropical downpours overwhelmed drainage systems, leaving parts of the island impassable. Students braved the rains and rising waters, turning up bedraggled, if they made it at all. Thankfully, this became a thing of the past...
ENVIRONMENT
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Love,Justice And Climate Change. People vs. Fossil Fuels – Action Coming Up

This past week I watched a recording of the kick-off call for an action called “People vs. Fossil Fuels.” One indigenous leader after another, and other people of color, invited everyone to join them in Washington, DC for five days of action. I found it quite moving to be invited so warmly by frontline leaders. Ashley McCray Engle, with the Indigenous Peoples Network, started off the call with, “Welcome, relatives!”
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Phys.org

Climate and water in a changing Africa

The following is an excerpt from an article originally published in a special issue of the journal Daedalus of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Africa is at the center of the global water predicament and climatic upheaval. Africa contains the greatest number of least-developed countries of any continent, the most woeful sanitation infrastructure, and the highest share of people in highly weather-dependent rural employment. It is here that, owing to global warming, crop yields are expected to decline most sharply; sea-level rises along the African littoral are already higher than planetary averages. Africa's pastoralist communities are the biggest on Earth and comprise about one-fifth of its population; weather variability defines the nomadic way of life, offering many rewards but, especially in an age of uncertainty, also existential risks. Increasingly erratic precipitation patterns are especially daunting considering no continent has less reservoir capacity for water storage. The continent remains the most marginal emitter of greenhouse gasses but has perhaps the greatest untapped potential for renewable energy sources: geothermal, wind, hydro, and, above all, solar power. This issue of Dædalus, with its broad, interdisciplinary focus, reflects the depth and breadth of these challenges.
ENVIRONMENT
Observer-Dispatch

New York is finally getting serious on climate change | Opinion

The news about the effects of global warming comes in almost daily now — from the UN Secretary General warning the world is on a “catastrophic pathway” with rising temperatures, a report from the World Bank predicting that 216 million people across Sub-Saharan Africa and elsewhere would have to move by 2050, to devastating droughts and wildfires plaguing the Western U.S. and Hurricane Ida drowning New Yorkers in their basement apartments due to record rainfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Palm Beach Interactive

Climate change demands action

For Floridians who still believe global warming doesn't exist, I urge you to look west at the fires and north at the flooding. Welcome to our future – large fires in prolonged dry seasons and sea level rise, storms surges and huge rainfall whenever tropical systems stall over us. In Palm Beach County, only Boca Raton seems to have noticed, mandating inspections of aging condos. That's necessary but far from sufficient. I urge the Post to stimulate debate about mitigation strategies before it's too late.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Raymond Arroyo: China 'loves' Biden's climate change push

Raymond Arroyo slammed Biden's decision to entrust John Kerry in getting China involved in combatting climate change on "Fox News Primetime." RAYMOND ARROYO: We heard it today from Biden. You hear it from John Kerry, and Nancy Pelosi last week in the UK said the same thing. They say "Oh, well the Uyghurs are being put in internment camps in China, religion is being suppressed, free speech is demolished by China, but look, the overarching and more important thing for us is to negotiate a climate change deal." Well, the Chinese love that math, because they get to trade all their horrible trade abuses and the equities and the trade imbalances, as well as their human rights record, for some B.S. climate change package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
centraljersey.com

Opinion: Refugees will change voting demographics

“Give us you’re tired, you’re poor, you’re Democratic voters.”. A Sept. 1 report from the Wall Street Journal states that “The U.S. State Department estimates that it left behind the majority of Afghan interpreters and others that helped our U.S. forces.” “Further, the U.S. still doesn’t have reliable data on who was evacuated, nor what visas they may or may not qualify for.”
IMMIGRATION
trust.org

OPINION: Is Haiti cursed or targeted by the international community?

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. From the point Haiti gained its freedom, the nation faced constant targeted socio-economic and political oppression. Thierry Lindor is the founder of The Federation of African Canadian Economic and Delegate at...
WORLD
Missoulian

Opinion: Make change, despite differences

The Montana skies have been a muted hazy grey for much of the summer and early fall. The rivers were too low and hot in June, before the real summer even hit. Wildfire has been raging across Montana and many other places in the West, and family members and friends are out fighting those fires.
ENVIRONMENT
World Link

Democrat senators push for climate change investment

With Congress working hard to approve funding to keep the government open, Democratic senators from the West Coast said the budget must include funding to deal with climate change. During a press call Wednesday, the senators, led by Patty Murray from Washington and Oregon's two senators, said the country cannot...
ENVIRONMENT
AGU Blogosphere

#AntarcticLog: Visualizing climate change

#AntarcticLog is a series of comics by Karen Romano Young. You can find the originals here. At the Bigelow Laboratory in East Boothbay, Maine, the walls are made of glass. It facilitates communication, not just because it’s transparent, but because it gives the scientists something to draw on. Did you realize that scientists are dedicated doodlers? They embrace visual imagery to convey their processes and their findings. Case in point: Stephanie Peart’s demonstration of cloud formation, in this #AntarcticLog comic:
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy