Robin Abcarian: What would Jesus do? He'd get vaccinated, that's what

Almost everyone has heard the phrase, "What would Jesus do?" I personally like to think of it as "What would love do?" because that is how he lived his life, looking for the most loving thing to do at any moment. That also seems a pertinent question to ask right now in this Covid moment locally, as well as nationally and worldwide, because so many are fighting so hard for some perceived truth and demonizing the opposition to their views instead of asking the simple question, "What would love do?"

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO