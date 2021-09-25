CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Abcarian: What would Jesus do? He'd get vaccinated, that's what

By Robin Abcarian Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Decatur Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year ago, when my father was sliding toward the end, I had occasion to call 911 three times in the weeks before he died. During each fraught first-responder visit, my house filled with at least half a dozen brawny, uniformed paramedics and firefighters. We stood inches from one another as they took my father's vital signs to determine why he had fallen or passed out or — on the last visit — whether he'd had a catastrophic stroke.

walterborolive.com

Do What He Says -#29

Are you reading the Bible through with me? Grab your pen and journal, and get ready to write your thoughts as you journey through the Bible. Today, read Exodus 39-40. After Yahweh (the Hebrew name for God) gave meticulous instructions as to how the tabernacle would be constructed (including the furnishings and priestly garments), Moses then supervised and inspected every aspect of it along the way. Time and again we see these words: “(They) did everything just as the Lord commanded.”
Idaho State Journal

What would love do?

Almost everyone has heard the phrase, "What would Jesus do?" I personally like to think of it as "What would love do?" because that is how he lived his life, looking for the most loving thing to do at any moment. That also seems a pertinent question to ask right now in this Covid moment locally, as well as nationally and worldwide, because so many are fighting so hard for some perceived truth and demonizing the opposition to their views instead of asking the simple question, "What would love do?"
Washington Examiner

Pelosi's archbishop calls for 'campaign of prayer and fasting' over speaker's support for abortion

The top Catholic official in Nancy Pelosi's home district called for a "massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting" to change the House speaker's mind on abortion. San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone issued a statement Wednesday lamenting a bill recently passed by the House he said would impose abortion on demand at any stage of pregnancy. Pelosi supports the bill.
Tacoma News Tribune

How many parents would get young children vaccinated against COVID? What a poll found

A new poll found a slim majority of parents would get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19. The Gallup poll released Tuesday found 55% of parents with children under 12 plan to get them a coronavirus vaccine when one is authorized for use in younger kids while 45% said they don’t plan to. The poll also found that a slimmer majority of parents are worried that their children will contract the virus.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Harvard Health

POTS: Lightheadedness and a racing heart

This past February, a 57-year-old firefighter came to my cardiology clinic after experiencing a strange set of symptoms. A few weeks earlier, he had gotten COVID-19. Predictably, he lost his sense of smell, developed a low-grade fever, and experienced muscle aches. Within a week his COVID-19 symptoms were gone, but he continued to feel off. And the new symptoms he described — sudden lightheadedness when standing up and an unusually fast heartbeat — made me suspect a condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.
Rebel Yell

Israeli government puts pressure on people vaccinated twice |

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the high number of infections, the Israeli government is increasing pressure on people who were vaccinated twice during the Corona crisis: from Sunday, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to public life, does not apply until six months after the second vaccination. Thereafter,...
femalefirst.co.uk

US woman charged for 'brief emotion' during medical exam

A woman in the United States was billed for showing 'brief emotion' during a routine medical examination. A woman in the US was charged for showing 'brief emotion' during her medical examination. The lady, named only as Midge, went to the doctors for a routine exam and saw the words...
WDIO-TV

Vaccines: What's New, What's Next

Dr. Anthony Fauci and ABC's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jen Ashton sat down for a one-on-one interview as part of "Vaccines: What's New, What's Next," a virtual town hall special event provide through ABC News. The two discussed the latest updates of COVID-19 variants, vaccines, and booster shots. Following their...
The Decatur Daily

California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California will become the first U.S. state to require COVID-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could effect millions of students. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
