Led by dual-threat QB, North Star pastes Meyersdale

MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Dual-threat quarterback Connor Yoder had a hand every single one of North Star’s first 28 points as the Cougars rolled to their second win of the 2021 campaign with a 47-0 triumph over host Meyersdale.

Yoder passed for 193 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a touchdown on top of his 68 yards on the ground. Yoder also passed for a 2-point conversion and booted a pair of point-after kicks.

The Cougars (2-3) held a 35-0 lead at the half, while outgaining the Red Raiders 286-(minus-2) over the first 24 minutes. The Cougars reserves saw action through almost the entire second half.

“Our offense played well, our defense played well,” North Star coach Bob Landis said. “I know they have some injuries that they’re working through right now. Our guys showed up and executed well tonight.”

For Meyersdale (0-5), a tough task in facing North Star was made more difficult when a number of key starters missed Friday’s kickoff due to varying injuries.

“Hat’s off to Coach Landis and his team, those guys played tough,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “We do have a lot of guys out right now. We’re fighting through that adversity, but our guys aren’t going to quit moving forward.”

We’re just going to keep stepping forward.”

The Cougars punched in their first points on the game’s seventh play as Connor Yoder found Ethan Yoder in front of the Meyersdale secondary before the North Star receiver weaved his way across the goal-line to make it 6-0.

A Meyersdale three-and-out along with a botched punt snap gave North Star possession at the Red Raiders’ 2, where Connor Yoder popped into the end zone on the Cougars’ first snap. Ethan Smith hauled in the conversion pass, making it 14-0.

Another Meyersdale three-and-out led to a 68-yard Cougars march that wrapped up as Ethan Yoder caught a 14-yard pass from Connor Yoder with 1:12 left in the first. Connor Yoder’s point-after kick gave North Star a 21-point lead.

Ethan Yoder ended the game with 92 yards on four catches. Carter Weible had 57 yards on four receptions.

“We go as Connor goes,” Landis said. “Offensively, everything runs through our quarterback, run game and passing game. He was able to find the big guy (Ethan Yoder) down the field several times. Just things clicked for him.”

The Cougars kept on the attack in the second quarter with Connor Yoder’s 36-yard pump-fake rainbow to Weible getting the guests back to the end zone just 48 seconds into the frame.

After turning the ball over on downs at the Red Raiders’ 29, and then getting picked inside the red zone when Collin Krause stepped in front of a Connor Yoder pass inside the 5, Weible returned the favor with an interception at the Meyersdale 29 that he returned for a touchdown, making it 35-0.

The first of North Star’s two second-half touchdowns came early in the third when Bryce Shroyer stepped in front of a Drake Sellers pass and returned it 42 yards to the end zone. Backup quarterback Mitchel Pristas tied a bow on the Cougars win with a 15-yard touchdown run.

Sellers was playing in place of his older brother, Dalton Sellers, who was sidelined by injury.

He passed for 54 yards as Meyersdale closed the evening with 67 yards of total offense.

While the result was not ideal, Donaldson’s message remains consistent as the season reaches its halfway point.

“We’re going to keep moving forward,” Donaldson said. “We’ll stick together and keep facing the adversity, and we’ll overcome it. ”

Note: The game was delayed for approximately 15 minutes as Meyersdale’s Karter Schurg was injured while returning a kickoff late in the first quarter.