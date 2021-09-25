Camden Fairview at Lakeside

Fairview High School student council will present Homecoming Week 2021 from Oct. 4-9. Students will participate in dress up days and other activities throughout the week. Announcement of the homecoming court and crowning of the king and queen will take place at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 8 prior to the football game with Hicksville. The homecoming dance will take place from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 9 in the elementary school gymnasium. Members of the homecoming court pictured here are, front row, from left: senior queen candidates Savannah Kleinhen, Emma Wynne and Kayleigh Garza; junior attendant Elizabeth Sliter; and freshman attendant Delaney Grant. Back row, from left are: sophomore attendant Jack Karzynow; senior king candidates Easton Kime, Samuel Clemens and Weston Minic; junior attendant Jackson Grine; and freshman attendant Brett Grine.

HICKSVILLE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO