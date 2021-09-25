CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Camden Fairview at Lakeside

fox16.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of teams coming off a couple of impressive wins started conference play against each other today. Lakeside picked up its first win of the season, improving to 1-2.. they host Camden Fairview tonight whose only lost once out of their four games. However, our coverage wins tonight because...

www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crescent-News

Fairview senior earns perfect ACT score

SHERWOOD — Earning a perfect score was always the goal, doing it on her last try made it even better. Marissa Sims, a senior at Fairview High School and the daughter of Kevin and Holly Sims, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36 on her fourth and final attempt on the college aptitude test.
SHERWOOD, OH
Camden News

Camden Fairview Cardinals shutout Arkansas High at home 33-0

The Camden Fairview Cardinals (5-1, 2-0) shut out a tough Arkansas High Razorback (1-4, 0-2) team on Friday night by a 33-0 score. This marks the first varsity football win against the school since 2005 when both teams were members of the 5A conference, which was then the highest classification in the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Camden News

Former Camden Fairview star Kyron Kidd off to great start for Northeastern State

A former Camden Fairview star athlete is getting some early recognition in their collegiate career. Former Cardinal and Northeastern State Riverhawks defensive tackle Kyron Kidd was named Scout Team Player of the Week for weeks one and two. He is one of six players to be named scout team players of the week for weeks one and two for the Riverhawks.
CAMDEN, AR
Sidney Herald

Fairview volleyball edges out Richey-Lambert in win

The Fairview High School and Richey-Lambert volleyball teams clashed on Thursday, September 23 in Fairview, and the Lady Warriors came out on top in a 3-0 win. Thursday’s game was a good test for both teams, as they are both in the top half of the District 1C standings. Fairview...
FAIRVIEW, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Springs
fox16.com

Vilonia at Farmington

First-year Farmington head coach J.R. Eldridge had the Cardinals 4-0 after knocking off Harrison last week. This week Farmington faced off against another undefeated team, 4-0 Vilonia, but the Eagles clawed their way to the top. Vilonia beat Farmington 57-28.
FARMINGTON, AR
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Greendevils bedevil Fairview

WESTWOOD “Five pushups!” yelled Brandon DeBruler. Dayton had just jumped offsides in the second quarter of its game at Fairview on Friday night, and as far as the Greendevils’ defensive coordinator was concerned, if Dayton did the crime, it needed to do the time. So the 11 Greendevils on the field...
WESTWOOD, KY
Camden News

Camden Fairview quarterback invited to 2021 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl Game

The 2021 high school football season has been big for Camden Fairview Cardinals quarterback Martavius Thomas in just four games. On Wednesday, Thomas was invited to the 2021 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl Game in Inglewood, California, scheduled for late December. Thomas will be one of few players in the country to come and learn from the greatest minds in football, train under elite professional players and coaches and participate in camps and a post-season bowl game.
CAMDEN, AR
Tifton Gazette

Lady Devils sweep Camden

TIFTON - This was the week Taylor Barber was waiting for in 2021. Three softball games, three wins, including a Region 1-7A sweep. Monday, the Tift County Lady Devils and Madison Smith shut out Coffee, 3-0. Thursday, they defeated Camden County 6-3 and 5-4, Bailee Williams crushing two home runs and Paige Hill and Smith taking care of business in the circle.
TIFTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fox16.com

Fearless Friday Team Rankings: 9-28-21

The second week of conference play begins Thursday night at seven on KARZ. In our Fearless Live Game of the Week, Stuttgart, ranked number four in 4A, hosts Heber Springs. In this week’s overall rankings, Fort Smith Northside is ten. Little Rock Christian moves up to nine. The Warriors host...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
republictimes.net

Bulldogs fall in overtime

In a hard-fought Mississippi Valley Conference football clash, Waterloo lost a heartbreaker at home in overtime Friday night to Civic Memorial, 27-24. The Bulldogs struck first via a 15-yard touchdown run by Jack McFarlane to make it 6-0 in the final minute of the opening quarter. The second quarter belonged...
WATERLOO, IL
Crescent-News

Fairview Homecoming court

Fairview High School student council will present Homecoming Week 2021 from Oct. 4-9. Students will participate in dress up days and other activities throughout the week. Announcement of the homecoming court and crowning of the king and queen will take place at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 8 prior to the football game with Hicksville. The homecoming dance will take place from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 9 in the elementary school gymnasium. Members of the homecoming court pictured here are, front row, from left: senior queen candidates Savannah Kleinhen, Emma Wynne and Kayleigh Garza; junior attendant Elizabeth Sliter; and freshman attendant Delaney Grant. Back row, from left are: sophomore attendant Jack Karzynow; senior king candidates Easton Kime, Samuel Clemens and Weston Minic; junior attendant Jackson Grine; and freshman attendant Brett Grine.
HICKSVILLE, OH
orioleshangout.com

History Is Made At Camden Yards

On a night when Baltimore Orioles history was made, a five run 9th by the Texas Rangers could not be overcome as the Birds lost 8-5. The loss, however, did not dim the accomplishment that occurred in the second inning. With two on and two out, Cedric Mullins (1 for...
MLB
fox16.com

Lake Hamilton, Parkview look ahead to this week’s crucial 6A face-off

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This is what conference play is all about. No. 5 Lake Hamilton and No. 11 Parkview go at it this week in an all-important showdown in class 6A. Led by dominant running games, the Wolves feature a three-headed monster of backs while the Patriots are headlined by Razorbacks commit James Jointer at RB and Ole Miss commit Jaylon White at QB.
LAKE HAMILTON, AR
FOX2now.com

Roxana goes on the road and defeats Freeburg

FREEBURG, Ill–In a Verlo Mattress Prep Zone featured matchup, Roxana (1-4) visited Freeburg (3-2). Freeburg’s Ethan Williams scored on the ground with an 18 yard touchdown run. Later, watch the effort by Roxana Running Back Evan Wells on a nifty 25 yard gain. The Shells score on that drive, with...
FREEBURG, IL
hngnews.com

Volleyball: Lakeside sweeps Lodi

LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team topped host Lodi 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday, Sept 21. Marissa Duddeck led the Warriors (20-9, 3-2 Capitol North) with 11 kills, three blocks. Ella DeNoyer and Lily Schuetz had 10 kills each. Lydia Bilitz and Emma Schultz both...
LODI, WI
fox16.com

Parkview at Lake Hamilton

Parkview made a big statement last week after beating Greenwood. On Friday, the Patriots played at number five Lake Hamilton.
FOOTBALL
Sidney Herald

Fairview loses close game to Plentywood

The Fairview High School volleyball team lost a tough match against Plentywood on Thursday, September 30. Fairview lost in three sets, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18, but the Lady Warriors played close with a good Plentywood team. Plentywood has been at the top of the District 1C standings this season and is...
FAIRVIEW, MT
Camden News

Camden Fairview ready for home game versus Texarkana Razorbacks

Starting the 2021 season at their best since 2012 is a great feeling for the Camden Fairview Cardinals (4-1). The Cardinals have started their season with an overall record of 4-1 and are currently ranked seventh in the state in Class 5A. Last week, they started off 5A South Conference...
CAMDEN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy