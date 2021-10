The Duchess of Cornwall, who seems to have an unobtrusive talent for doing good in a way that is kind, useful and refreshingly devoid of virtue-signalling, has become the patron of Silver Stories, a charity that matches primary schoolchildren (Silver Readers) with older people (Silver Listeners) via a weekly telephone call, monitored by a teacher or parent, during which the children read aloud a short story or poem. The children gain confidence and fluency, as well as the challenge of selecting a new story or poem each week; the adults have the pleasure of engaging with a young reader.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 HOURS AGO