Someone finally found a way to cool off a streaking Hibriten volleyball squad, and it was one of the best 4A teams in the state. Watauga swept the Panthers 3-0 on Wednesday to end Hibriten’s seven-match winning streak. The Pioneers, ranked by MaxPreps in the top five of the latest 4A poll and holding down first place in the Northwestern 3A/4A, cruised by the Panthers 25-7, 25-11, 25-13 to improve to 10-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

