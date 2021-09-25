John Oehlschlaeger, 82, of Paducah, died at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home. John was born in Paducah on Thursday, Sept. 29, 1938, to John and Mary Catherine Oehlschlaeger. He was a 1958 graduate of Culver Military Academy, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He was a retired colonel after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Samford University School of Pharmacy in 1963 and was the retired owner/operator of G&O Drugs. He was a founding member of Concept Zero, an organization that lobbied to preserve Land Between The Lakes, and served on the Jack Paxton Memorial Scholarship Fund. John was a Master Gardener and a member of First Presbyterian Church.