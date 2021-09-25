CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Gifts of God

mayfield-messenger.com
 9 days ago

The nephew seemed disappointed in what the rich aunt gave him. The aunt could see the frustration on his face and said: “I can tell you did not like the gift I presented to you. I asked if you wanted a big check or a little check.”. “Yes” said the...

www.mayfield-messenger.com

Desiring God

The Book Jesus Loved Most

Sunday school has marked me since my childhood — literally. I have a scar on the top of my right hand from being burned by the popcorn popper when I was about 3 years old. Sunday school has left much deeper impressions, however, in my heart and soul and in the way I have read and understood the Bible for most of my life — especially in terms of how I have read and understood the Old Testament.
Guard Online

God's Divine Presence

It is a comfort to know that wherever we are, whatever we are going through, whenever we need Him, our God is already there and He will never leave or forsake us (Hebrews 13:5). This is no doubt one of the greatest promises in all the Scriptures. We can face...
bluemountaineagle.com

The Genius of God

Isaiah 55:8-9 One need not look any further than nature to observe the creative Genius of God. Although scientists over the past century have increasingly tended to attribute God’s creation to natural forces, the divine handiwork found in nature clearly testifies that the wonderfully complex world we live in could not have come into being through blind chance.
Desiring God

Does God Love Me?

What would it look like in your life to know that God loves you — I mean to know that he really loves you? Would that love be proven in a new job? Or maybe a better job? Would it be an open door that will allow you greater financial independence? Maybe it would be to find a spouse. Or maybe deliverance from chronic pain that depletes your energy. Or maybe it would look like being delivered from the consuming demands of a special needs child. What would prove God’s love to you? And what if the answer to that question was something altogether different than what we expected? What if, instead of any of these things, God showed his love to you by letting you die in sickness? Crazy, right? Totally counterintuitive. And yet this is exactly what we read about in John 11:1–44. Listen to this extraordinary story, because in it we find a life-changing lesson God wants all of us to grasp. Here’s Pastor John to explain, in one of his sermons from 2001.
Person
Christ
arcamax.com

Is God disappointed with me?

Q: God must be very disappointed with me. I don’t see how I can still be a Christian when I keep losing my temper. – C.S. A: One reason many Christians aren’t sure of their salvation is because they still sin, and they fear God may reject them because of it. Sin is serious. But even when we sin, the Bible tells us that the Lord is gracious and compassionate. He’s slow to anger and rich in love (Psalm 145:8).
mageenews.com

God is with you

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today, focus on the fact that He is with you. God is walking with you and guiding you. No matter what has happened, He will take what the enemy meant for evil and turn it around for your good! He always leads us where we need to be, so keep moving forward, trusting and having faith in God and His plan for you!–
arcamax.com

The God Squad: Where is God?

From M: I simply must ask why you never find fault with God, and why you continue to perpetuate the myth that God cares about people. I submit for your consideration a few brief examples from a recent column on Catholic girls asking you about God. I respectfully challenge you to try to support your contentions. One girl asked why God allows the innocent ones of this world to suffer. You replied that good people suffer because of bad luck and bad behavior. You referenced the destruction caused by hurricanes as an example of people suffering due to having the misfortune of living in the path of a hurricane. However, you made no mention of why God does nothing to help people. Does He not have power over nature? What about parting the Red Sea or filling the discouraged apostles' fishing nets with fish, or changing water into wine, or calming the wind and the water when they threatened to capsize the disciples boat? And what about bad behavior? God allows good people to suffer and die because of the bad behavior of others? How is this not insane? How can you observe all of the bad things that occur each and every day in this world and not conclude that God is evil, a monster, criminally insane? I really do want to know. I am desperately trying to find a reason — any reason — to believe in a loving and caring God. Everything I see in this world illustrates exactly the opposite. Thank you.
sportswar.com

God Bless Hurley

What a whirlwind the last two weeks have been. PapaHurlz passed away 9/12 -- Hurley09 09/21/2021 12:18PM. Great story. Salute to Mom who probably knew she'd be emorional, also. -- TomTurkey 09/21/2021 3:11PM. Condolences on your loss, holding you and your family close in prayer. ** -- BayHokie 09/21/2021 3:05PM.
thecutoffnews.com

The Majesty of God

Psalm 145: 3-5 Far away, across the vast expanse of our universe, there exists the largest star ever discovered. Its name is UY Scuti and it is enormous. UY Scuti is located ninety-five hundred light years from Earth and is large enough to contain Five billion of our suns. As our knowledge of the universe is limited, we have no idea what fascinating heavenly bodies may lie even farther away than this giant star. Meditating on the observable size, scope and beauty of God’s creation gives new meaning to the first verse of the Bible:
Temple Daily Telegram

Caring for God’s creatures

The Central Texas Wildlife Center in Belton has a passion for aiding any abandoned, injured and distressed wildlife. “We opened the center because there is no one to help the game wardens and all the wildlife here,” Cassondra Looker-Locklear, who spearheads the Central Texas Wildlife Center, told the Telegram. “We take in injured and orphaned animals that are native to Texas, and we rehabilitate them … so we can release them back into the wild as fast as possible.”
BELTON, TX
kingstonthisweek.com

The voice of God

Nashville city police officer James Wells was clearing people out of an area in downtown Nashville at 6 a.m. on Christmas Day 2020 as bomb threats were being broadcast from a parked RV. Wells went to his car for more protective equipment, when he literally heard God speak to him, telling him to turn around and go check on his partner, Officer Amanda Topping, who was working by herself on another street.
RELIGION
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

MORRIS: God blesses us with His natural gifts

Rains are important to farmers, foresters, landscape specialists, agencies that manage the public water systems and homeowners. Without adequate rains we become dependent on ground water, that is, the underground aquifers that are tapped by wells. As a lad in Nebraska during the “Dust Bowl Days” of the 1930s, I...
mayfield-messenger.com

With What Do You Compare?

Do you remember being in the sixth grade or so and thinking about high school football? The players seemed huge and were looked at by younger kids with wonder and awe. They were old enough to appear as heroes and were generally the biggest, fastest and toughest guys around. It’s...
MAYFIELD, KY
ourcommunitynow.com

Leaving Mormonism: Living My Truth

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” –Albert Einstein. Nature is healing. It gives endlessly and all it asks for in return is to be respected. It invites us to rest in its shade, provides us with food and nourishment, and grants us the ability to live.
phelpscountyfocus.com

No coincidences with God

Do you ever struggle with thinking that your life is just a random collection of activities and that you literally bounce through circumstances?. Or, do you wonder about a grand scheme and a God who is working things out for good? Certainly in the times we are living in now many are questioning how involved God is in the midst of our lives, pain and challenges.
Wicked Local

KEEPING THE FAITH: Our God is a God of new beginning

When Abram was 99 years old, the lord appeared to Abram and said to him, "I am Almighty God; walk before Me and be blameless. And I will make My covenant between Me and you, and will multiply you exceedingly." (Genesis 17:1-2) Many of us are reluctant when it comes...
BOSTON, MA
