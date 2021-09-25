Roundup: Five teams move halfway to perfect seasons at 5-0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look around West Virginia with news and notes from the fifth week of the high school football season. BRIDGEPORT 35, Robert C. Byrd 17 — The Indians (4-0) broke open a close game at halftime to defeat their Big 10 Conference rivals. Bridgeport led 13-10 at halftime and used a pair of second half touchdown runs from Landyn Reppert and another from Charlie Brazier to pull away from the Flying Eagles. Bridgeport rushed for 415 yards.