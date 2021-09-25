PEOPLE AND PLACES

• Papa John's pizza of greater Fort Wayne and the Bajco Group awarded a $10,000 grant through the Papa John's Foundation for Building Community to Renaissance Pointe YMCA. • Fox Lake Preservation Foundation in Steuben County received a $15,000 grant from the Standiford H. Cox Fund for rehabilitation of the K.T. Thompson Lodge, which served as clubhouse for the Fox Lake segregated resort community established in 1927. The grant was one of 11 awarded to sites that are significant to Indiana's African American history.