Jett Miller throws 5 TD passes in Wesleyan's win over Loganville Christian
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Quarterback Jett Miller’s huge game highlighted Wesleyan’s 42-7 victory over Loganville Christian on Friday in a non-region football game. Miller completed 18 of 22 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns, setting up big days from receivers Reed Pursell (seven catches, 105 yards, TD), James Hufham (four catches, 104 yards, TD) and Thomas Cook (four catches, 94 yards, TD). Will Tucker added a 90-yard TD catch to go with his 89 rushing yards.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
