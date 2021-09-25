CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Thanks, commissioner

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

This letter is to appreciate former Woodstock Transportation Commissioner Susan Hudson. She was a member of the commission for 10 years, bringing her intellect and skills to enhance the work of the commission with enthusiastic attendance and complete commitment. Her experience and interest created a sidewalk deficiency survey with prioritization of a replacement hierarchy, and cost analysis was a foundational addition at a professional level we could not accomplish without her.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
pinedaleroundup.com

Commissioners discuss future of scholarships

SUBLETTE COUNTY – A statewide meeting among county employees in Gillette later in the week forced the Sublette County Board of Commissioners to meet a day early for a morning with little action inside the Commissioners’ Chambers on Sept. 20. While there were only a small handful of motions made...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
lvpnews.com

Sharing thanks

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO The North Catasauqua Police Department receives a Box of Thanks from the Whitehall Area Rotary Club and the Catasauqua High School Interact Club Sept. 11. Mayor Bill Molchany and his wife, Connie, assisted with distributing the boxes of snacks to first responders. The Rotary Club traveled to the Catasauqua and North Catasauqua municipal buildings, the home of Whitehall Mayor Michael Harakal Jr., Coplay Borough Hall and Cetronia Ambulance Corps.
CATASAUQUA, PA
hannapub.com

Police jurors want restrictions on board commissioners

West Monroe businessman Mike Mulhearn may continue to serve on the Hospital Service District No. 1’s board of commissioners though board members may be restricted in how long they serve in the future, a police juror says. Last month, members of the hospital service district’s board expressed dismay at Ouachita...
WEST MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Woodstock Transportation#The Woodstock Community
Times-Republican

Thank you for Market support

Thank you for supporting 13th Street District Harvest Market. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Marshalltown community for your recent support of the Harvest Market held Sept. 10 on 13th Street. With beautiful weather we were thrilled to see more than 2,000 attendees who enjoyed live...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
imperial.edu

County thanks IVC

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors recognized the faculty, staff, administration and Board of Trustees of Imperial Valley College on May 18 for the college's "extraordinary contributions to the County of Imperial's response to the COVID-19 Pandemic." Mike Kelley, chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors (center) is fl...
IMPERIAL, CA
forsyth.nc.us

Forsyth County commissioners to consider changes to commissioner districts

Forsyth County Government will hold an informational meeting on potential changes to the county commissioner districts on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St. The meeting will also be streamed live on Microsoft Teams and on Forsyth County Government’s Facebook page. Masks will be required for in person attendees.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Brainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: Thanks to BPS

Now that school has started nationwide, the American Academy of Pediatrics has come out with some alarming and shocking statistics that we should all be aware of. They report that between Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 there have been 750,000 confirmed COVID cases in children. Last week there were 252,000 new cases. They also report that children’s hospitalizations have risen by 300% in recent weeks. It has also been reported that 13 educators and staff members in Miami/Dade county in Florida have died since the opening of school there due to COVID. This makes me very thankful that the Brainerd School District administration, staff and school board came up with a very solid plan including mandating masks. They did this to protect our children, the staff and their families. I hope and pray that surrounding districts will reevaluate and reconsider doing the same thing. I truly understand the controversy around vaccinations. I don’t agree but I do understand it. This controversy has been and will continue to go on just like other social health controversies. I continue to be amazed at the reluctance of folks fighting to wear a piece of cloth to protect others and do a small sacrifice for the common good. It has been reported to me that there are students in classrooms not properly wearing their masks. We don't allow students to cheat on tests, bully others or bring weapons to school and we should not allow students or staff or visitors to also not follow the rules. Educators should monitor this, send them to the administration as needed and the administration should follow through. We all want to have face-to-face education for our children, so please let’s all do what we can to insure this happens. Be kind and respectful.
BRAINERD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mountain Democrat

Super thanks

Throughout the devastating challenges of the Caldor Fire and its impact on our schools, you as a community stood by us every step of the way. From providing crucial basic needs to families, remaining flexible and understanding during closures, to providing volunteer support to educate our displaced students – you stepped up. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. You make El Dorado County the special place that it is and we could not be more grateful. El Dorado County strong!
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Daily Herald

Lombard Fire Department hosts open house Wednesday

The Lombard Fire Department is inviting residents to attend a community open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Fire Station 45, 50 E. St. Charles Road. Held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, the free open house will include demonstrations and the opportunity to meet Lombard firefighters and paramedics. Everyone in attendance will get a closer look at fire and EMS vehicles, the apparatus involved in firefighting and emergency responses.
LOMBARD, IL
Longview Daily News

Thanks to You

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Longview Outdoor Gallery installed eight new sculptures in downtown Longview, moved one, and removed two. It was a huge undertaking, but thanks to the following people, it went very smoothly and the sculptures are now available for all to enjoy. Thanks to Jennifer Wills of...
LONGVIEW, WA
RiverBender.com

A Community Conversation - Climate And Equitable Jobs Act

GLEN CARBON - On September 15, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act into law, marking the passage of the most equitable and comprehensive climate bill in the nation. Join Sierra Club organizer Sally Burgess and Clean Energy Advocate Jess Beverly for an overview of what's in the bill and how it will shift energy and transportation policy in the state, including in the Piasa Palisades region. Go to “Events” on the Group website at https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades Continue Reading
GLEN CARBON, IL
foxbangor.com

Governor’s vaccine mandate takes effect

STATEWIDE — The governor’s mandate for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is now in effect but it won’t be enforced right away. The state has said it won’t start enforcing the rule until later in the month to give more time for workers to get their shots and to help health providers have time to fill potential staffing gaps.
HEALTH
montanarightnow.com

MT Expo Park Advisory Board gets axed

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County commissioners voted to dissolve the Montana Expo Park Advisory Board on Friday, after all seven board members gave public comments against this resolution. The Cascade County Commission inherited the advisory board in 2009 when they took over management at the Montana Expo Park.
MONTANA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Thanks to the good Samaritans

I would like to thank the two good Samaritans who assisted my husband after I fell in the middle of the road in Inverness. One young lady helped get me up, and a very kind lady got out of her car and helped me get up on the high curb. I will pass this kindness on.
INVERNESS, FL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
119K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy