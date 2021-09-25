CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

St. Edmond to present Fine Arts Showcase

Messenger
 9 days ago

St. Edmond students will soon take the stage as the St. Edmond Music Department presents their second Fine Arts Showcase Oct. 2 and 3. St. Edmond students have prepared and rehearsed songs and dances from well-known musicals such as Guys and Dolls, Six, and Dear Evan Hansen. Director of Vocal...

www.messengernews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Natchitoches Times

NSU music faculty to present annual showcase Thursday

Northwestern State University’s music faculty will present its annual Faculty Showcase on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to follow university regulations and to wear a mask at all times in the building. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream.
COLLEGES
timesnewspapers.com

Webster Arts Presents “Reentry,” 41 Pieces Of Art Relating To COVID Pandemic

“Reentry,” a juried visual art exhibition featuring 41 pieces of artwork created by artists in 13 different states, is now on display at the Webster Arts Gallery, 483 E. Lockwood Ave., Suite 108. “Reentry” showcases 35 different artists discussing the theme of “Reentry” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Arts Showcase#Vocal Music#Covid#Band
thebuzzmagazines.com

Society For The Performing Arts presents Nella

Nella is a new voice hailing from the Venezuelan island of Margarita. A 2019 Latin GRAMMY Winner for Best New Artist and a Berklee College of Music alum, Nella’s music is a meeting place for her country’s folklore roots, the influence of her contemporaries, and the music of the Andalusian region.
MUSIC
Capital Journal

Henderson is the Performer, Fine Arts Student of the Week

Xzaylin Henderson, a junior at T.F. Riggs High School, sings bass in multiple school choirs. Choral instructor Rodd Bauck nominated Henderson for the honor. Henderson has grown into a leader in his section in choirs, as well as in the group as a whole. He truly enjoys singing and he strives to become a better singer and musician.
HIGH SCHOOL
escalontimes.com

Mother Lode Art Association Hosting Fine Art Show, Exhibit

The deadline to enter the 67th Fine Art Show and Exhibit, hosted by the Mother Lode Art Association in Sonora, is rapidly approaching. Artists who want to display their work have until Sunday, Oct. 3 to submit an entry form for this year’s show. This Fine Art Show is a...
SONORA, CA
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Bellevue arts society presenting 'Little Shop of Horrors'

BELLEVUE — Bellevue Society for the Arts is to present "Little Shop of Horrors" 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Hirt Theatre, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Admission is $15 for adults 18 years old and older; $10 for adults 60 years and older and...
BELLEVUE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
Post-Bulletin

LGBTQ+ teens present art in Pride-themed exhibit

Although Rochester Pride was rescheduled to May 2022, the Rochester Art Center will exhibit Pride: An Exhibition of Queer Youth Art beginning Friday. The participants range in age from 11 to 17 and have never displayed their work in a gallery before. Three of the eight artists, however, are familiar...
ROCHESTER, MN
southernminn.com

Arts Center of Saint Peter presents 'Color and Form'

More than 30 vibrant abstract images comprise St. Peter artist Pamela Bidelman’s first exhibition of digital work, “Color and Form: Recent Digital Paintings,” on display Oct. 1-30 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter. Bidelman, a self-taught artist who began pursuing “serious artistic expression” in the 1990s while employed as...
VISUAL ART
tucson.com

SaddleBrooke Fine Art Guild's Art & Wine Event

If you missed out on the last Art & Wine Events, don’t worry! We have scheduled another one for November 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For the painting, this event will feature a holiday theme. The cost is $40 per person which includes all art supplies, wine and/or...
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
nodawaynews.com

First-year, transfer students to present annual theatre showcase at Northwest

First-year students at Northwest Missouri State University will present the premieres of four short plays written by Northwest playwriting students when the university stages its 31st annual Freshman/Transfer Showcase September 23 through 26. “Students who participate are performing in a challenging university mainstage show in their first month on campus,...
MARYVILLE, MO
culturemap.com

Addison Sloane Gallery presents Dallas Art Affair

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Art Affair is a celebration of the Dallas artist community. The event will showcase six of Dallas’ most talented and up-and-coming artists. Each artist will have 3 to 5 pieces on display that will be available for purchase throughout the event. Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be served.
DALLAS, TX
we-ha.com

West Hartford Art League to Host Inaugural ‘Fine Art Festival’

The West Hartford Art League’s first ever ‘Fine Art Festival’ will be held Sept. 25-26, 2021 on the grounds of the facility on Buena Vista Road. Thirty artists will be participating in the first open-air “Fine Arts Festival” on the grounds of the West Hartford Art League at 37 Buena Vista Road.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
mymcr.net

Tony Orlando wows the Fine Arts Center

Entertainment legend Tony Orlando commanded the stage at the Fine Arts Center in Forsyth on Saturday night with a show that equaled any performance you can find in Las Vegas. After an introduction by Samantha Stevens, director of the Center, Orlando started the show with a hello to his first cousin, Rose Simonds, of Forsyth who was sitting on the front row with her daughter Christina Barfield, son-in-law, Curt, and her two grandchildren. Curt’s parents, Kathy and Rick Barfield, longtime residents of Forsyth, and his brother Jody were also sitting beside Rose. Rose lives only a couple of blocks from the Center and Orlando joked he was looking forward to going over to her house after the show for some lasagna.
FORSYTH, GA
waukeeschools.org

Waukee Theatre Arts Presents PUFFS

Ah yes. England. Home to the wizarding world, that certain orphan boy, and, of course, people with British accents. But what else is in England? The Puffs!. Waukee Theatre Arts is proud to present PUFFS, a play that definitely has nothing to do with a certain wizard boy. Instead, Wayne Hopkins, a totally different orphan boy from New Mexico, is summoned to attend a school of female magic and male magic in England. There, he meets goth girl Megan and math nerd Oliver, teaming up to become THE trio at the school. The three have a mission – make their house, known for their aggressive politeness, unwavering loyalty, and adjacency to the kitchens – finally get third place in the House Cup! Join us to see what misadventures the trio gets into, with plenty of laughs for the whole family.
WAUKEE, IA
culturemap.com

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Face-to-Face" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Face-to-Face," featuring the work of Robert Mars, Gil Bruvel, and Gavin Rain. Combining new-age techniques with timeless...
VISUAL ART
Springfield News Sun

Art SoFo returns to showcase art, music, architecture

Saturday’s event scheduled to be twice as big as 2019 debut. When artists display their works among homes considered architectural art it makes for a different type of fall festival, one that doesn’t have to include falling leaves, pumpkins or Halloween touches. Saturday’s second Art SoFo will be twice as...
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Giddens Gallery of Fine Art presents Sara Joseph: "Expressions of Hope" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Giddens Gallery of Fine Art will present Sara Joseph: "Expressions of Hope." Joseph employs multiple media, from oils and acrylics to watercolor, collage and mixed media to tell a single story. She was once content to merely reflect the material world around her, but now is passionate about expressing her response to that tangible world through the lens of her faith in Jesus Christ.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy