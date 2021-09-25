R.C. “Dick” Freed got his wings on December 2, 2020, but a public service to honor him was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. The ashes of Dick and his wife, Eloise, were interred together during a private gathering on December 10, 2020, in Dayton Memorial Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life service for Dick is scheduled for Monday, September 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Burnside, IA. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. prior to the 11 a.m. service. Masks are requested. Dick’s full obituary can be found at https://www.gundersonfuneralhome.com/obituaries/R-C-Dick-Freed/#!/Obituary. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Immanuel Lutheran Church through Gunderson Funeral Home, 1615 North 15th Street, Fort Dodge, IA 50501.