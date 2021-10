Like the Cup series, Las Vegas on Friday night kicks off the second round of the playoffs for the Truck Series with just eight drivers left vying for the shot at a championship. Vegas is usually a more docile intermediate track in terms of cautions and wrecks, but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t going to see a bunch of drivers get lapped. In the last four races here we’ve seen anywhere from 14-23 trucks finish on the lead lap after the 134 laps were completed which means we have limited PD upside for some of the drivers starting P25 and further back.

