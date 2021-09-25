CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LIVESTREAM GERMANY: Potsdam Royals @ Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns, September 25, 17:00 CET (5 pm, 11 am ET)

By Alex Malchow
americanfootballinternational.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe always loud Optima–Sportpark will be the home for this semi-finals matchup. The Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns look to defend their home turf and return to the German Bowl for the seventh straight season. Across the field, the Potsdam Royals are eager to pull off the upset and knock off one of the league’s championship favorites in what’s sure to be a competitive playoff game.

www.americanfootballinternational.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM DENMARK: Triangle Razorbacks @ Søllerød Gold Diggers, September 25, 14:00 CET (2 pm, 8 am ET)

The Triangle Razorbacks travel to Søllerød to take on of the top-seeded Gold Diggers in this Danish Nationalligaen semi-final matchup. Many fans are expecting a thrilling game today, as the Razorbacks have added new pieces and enter the postseason with reborn confidence. These teams met twice already in the regular season with the Gold Diggers winning both matchups.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Sportpark#The Schw Bisch Hall#The Potsdam Royals#The Munich Cowboys#Ncaa D2#Rutgers
americanfootballinternational.com

STREAMING PPV: Saskatchewan Roughriders @ BC Lions, Sept. 25, 04:30 CET (4:30 am, 10:30 pm ET)

Coming off their win against the Montreal Alouettes, the BC Lions welcome the Saskatchewan Roughriders to BC Place in a battle for second place in the West Division. Riding high off a dominant performance by Michael Reilly (308 passing yards and two touchdowns) the Lions face a Riders’ defence that has looked a little different from the start of the season.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Game 154: Reds vs. Nationals (6:40 PM ET) - Gray vs. Espino

The Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals for a baseball game this evening. Baseball games are fun, in a vacuum, if you ignore that the way you actually hang banners and frame trophies in this sport is by keeping track of how many of them you win and lose. Let’s...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
americanfootballinternational.com

Leipzig Kings 6′ 10″ Max Bruder gets a taste of NFL air

Leipzig Kings send quartet to the NFL European Combine in London – 6’10” man learned sport with local Leipzig Lions team. LEIPZIG: Four players from the Leipzig Kings will compete at the NFL European Combine in London. With Lance Leota (New Zealand), Yoshihito Omi (Japan) and Aslan Zetterberg (Sweden), three international players are flying to the British capital for the evaluation course – the quartet is completed by Max Bruder, a real “homeboy” from Leipzig.
NFL
americanfootballinternational.com

Dresden Monarchs secure place in the German Bowl by routing Saarland Hurricanes

The Dresden Monarchs have secured their second German Bowl appearance by serving up the Saarland Hurricanes a crushing 37-0 defeat. The Monarchs will go on to play the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns for the German championship on October 9th. The Monarchs began the GFL semi-final with the ball and immediately got...
FOOTBALL
americanfootballinternational.com

Germany: Dresden Monarchs dominate stats leader boards in semifinals

The German Football League semifinals were clearly dominated on offense by one team as the Dresden Monarchs led all three categories. The leaders in Passing, Rushing and Receiving among the four semifinals teams – Dresden Monarchs, Saarland Hurricanes, Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns, and Potsdam Royals – all came from the Monarchs who put on an excellent display in blanking the Saarland Hurricanes.
SPORTS
americanfootballinternational.com

AFI’s Recap of an exciting weekend of playoff and championship football

It was a weekend of playoff football highlighted by the European League of Football title game on Sunday, September 26. The weekend also featured the semifinal matchups in the German Football League, Danish Nationalligaen, and Swiss National League as well as a fourth-round game in the Norwegian League of American Football.
SOCCER
americanfootballinternational.com

Italy’s Habakkuk Baldonado blossoming in the Steel City

Back in February of 2018, Habakkuk Baldonado made history becoming the first Italian player to join NCAA Div. I football as a freshman with the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Now, three years later, he’s on a path to make history again as one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s most dominant...
SPORTS
americanfootballinternational.com

STREAMING PPV: Winnipeg Blue Bombers @ BC Lions, Oct. 2, 04:00 CET (4 am, 10 pm ET)

VANCOUVER — After an early start to the week on Tuesday, the action continues with a West Division battle between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the BC Lions on Friday night. To add to the excitement, two of the league’s best quarterbacks will be going toe-to-toe in prime time. BC’s Michael Reilly and Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros are among the league leaders in passing yards and touchdowns.
SPORTS
americanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM: Swissbowl XXXV – Bern Grizzlies @ Calanda Broncos, October 2, 18:00 CET (6 pm, 10 am)

Tonight under the lights in Rankof Stadion in Basel, Switzerland, the country’s top two teams will meet in the 35th annual Swiss Bowl. The Bern Grizzlies (8-1) and Calanda Broncos (8-1) will meet for the third time in the title game’s history. This season, the two teams split the regular-season series as the home team won their matchups.
FOOTBALL
americanfootballinternational.com

Bern Grizzlies HC Armand Mensen breaks down Swiss Bowl XXXV

The Bern Grizzlies are heading into Swiss Bowl XXXV Saturday, October 2 with the aim of winning their fourth national title but first since 2016. Their opponent is the reigning champion Calanda Broncos and the game will mark the third time since 2015 that these two teams have faced each other in the Swiss championship game. Calanda beat the Grizzlies in the 2015 title game and Bern returned the favor in the 2016 championship.
SOCCER
americanfootballinternational.com

Calanda Broncos QB Conner Manning shoots for his second Swiss Bowl title

On Saturday, October 2, Calanda Broncos and former Georgia State quarterback Conner Manning will go toe to toe with the Bern Grizzlies in Swiss Bowl XXXV. Manning came to Switzerland following an impressive career at Georgia State where he earned the 2016 Sun Belt Conference All-Newcomer, 2017 All-Sun Belt Conference (honorable mention) awards. He led the Panthers to their first-ever Cure Bowl championship, beating Western Kentucky, and earning Bowl MVP honors along the way. But it was his relationship with his former El Toro high school, Utah, and now Calanda head coach, Geoff Buffum, that brought him to Chur:
BEAUTY & FASHION
americanfootballinternational.com

New team, same champion: Swiss Bowl champ Clark Evans leads the Bern Grizzlies into title game

For the first time since 2016, the Bern Grizzlies are back in the Swiss Bowl after defeating the Geneva Seahawks in a thrilling semifinal last weekend. Despite their five-year absence from the title game, Swiss football fans will see a familiar face leading the Grizzlies onto the field. Two-time Swiss Bowl champion Clark Evans has carried his new team back to the title game in his impressive return to Swiss football.
FOOTBALL
americanfootballinternational.com

Ottawa REDBLACKS down Edmonton Elks for 2nd win of season

OTTAWA — Led by rookie quarterback Caleb Evans, the Ottawa REDBLACKS notched their second win of the season with a victory over the Edmonton Elks. With injuries at the quarterback position heading into the contest, Evans was thrust into his first CFL start on Tuesday night and helped Ottawa to a 34-24 win. The REDBLACKS pivot threw three touchdown passes in the game to Kenny Stafford, Ryan Davis and Timothy Flanders. Evans completed 15 of his 22 passes for 191 yards and rushed for 59 yards on seven carries.
SPORTS
americanfootballinternational.com

Koo comes through! South Korean born NFL kicker boots game winning field goal

Four years ago, Younghoe Koo was released by the Los Angeles Chargers after missing a game-tying and game-winning field goal during the Chargers 0-4 start. Last season, Koo had one of the best seasons ever for a Falcons kicker, making the most field goals in franchise history with 37, but never scored a game-winner.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy