LIVESTREAM GERMANY: Potsdam Royals @ Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns, September 25, 17:00 CET (5 pm, 11 am ET)
The always loud Optima–Sportpark will be the home for this semi-finals matchup. The Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns look to defend their home turf and return to the German Bowl for the seventh straight season. Across the field, the Potsdam Royals are eager to pull off the upset and knock off one of the league’s championship favorites in what’s sure to be a competitive playoff game.www.americanfootballinternational.com
