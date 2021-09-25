LIVESTREAM DENMARK: Triangle Razorbacks @ Søllerød Gold Diggers, September 25, 14:00 CET (2 pm, 8 am ET)
The Triangle Razorbacks travel to Søllerød to take on of the top-seeded Gold Diggers in this Danish Nationalligaen semi-final matchup. Many fans are expecting a thrilling game today, as the Razorbacks have added new pieces and enter the postseason with reborn confidence. These teams met twice already in the regular season with the Gold Diggers winning both matchups.www.americanfootballinternational.com
Comments / 0