LIVESTREAM DENMARK: Triangle Razorbacks @ Søllerød Gold Diggers, September 25, 14:00 CET (2 pm, 8 am ET)

The Carlstad Crusaders and Örebro Black Knights are set to clash in the Swedish Women’s Championship Game Saturday, October 2 at Behrn Arena in Örebro. The Black Knights will be looking for revenge after losing the 2020 championship game to the very same Carlstad team. In fact, These two teams have faced each other in the final for the last three years and Carlstad has won every one.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO