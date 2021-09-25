CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students can express fine arts interests in National PTA Reflections

By Gregg Parker
themadisonrecord.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON – Paint a portrait. Dance a routine. Play a trumpet. Film a hometown video. Write an intriguing short story. The National PTA Reflections, a contest to celebrate the fine arts, wants students to participate with a submission to spotlight their talents. With its continuing commitment to arts education, National...

