MANCOS – A buzz had been building in Montezuma County ever since the schedule was released in mid-summer. On the schedule for the first time ever, both the Mancos and Montezuma-Cortez football programs had circled the date on their calendar. On a cool fall evening at Mancos Field, the electricity permeated both sidelines, as the Panthers and Bluejays prepped for a matchup that had both communities excited.