A bunch of storylines surround the Philly-Dallas matchup on MNF

To start, keep an EYE on Jordan Mailata’s sprained knee (suffered in practice this week). Not good, except it possibly gives Andre Dillard a precious shot to prove he can hold down the left tackle position in a critical situation…which would be nice to see. This summer, Mailata and Dillard were in a position to battle for that job and Mailata won it cleanly. Then the Eagles handed the 6-foot-8 Australian a $64 million contract before the opener. Last week against the 49ers, Mailata had one of the best games of his career while going against former Pro Bowler Nick Bosa.