TWICE have announced that they will be performing their first English-language single ‘The Feels’ for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next month. On Thursday (September 23), the K-pop girl group shared that they would be making their debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 1. TWICE will be performing their first-ever English-language single ‘The Feels’, which is set for release on the same day.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO